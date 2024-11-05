The Ninja Creami has the biggest discount we've ever seen - it's under £100 at Argos so move fast
It makes the perfect gift for someone special so get ahead on your Christmas shopping now
It's no secret that we're big Ninja fans on the Ideal Home team desk and the one product topping our wishlists since it was released is the Ninja Creami. It can be hard to justify spending on a more 'fun' kitchen gadget but with this Argos Ninja Creami deal that takes the price down to £100, it's difficult to say no.
Ever since moving into a flat with a bigger kitchen, I've finally been able to start purchasing additional kitchen appliances. Little by little I'm growing my collection of everyday appliances (an air fryer finally made it in) and I think the Ninja Creami has to be my next buy.
This is officially the lowest price I've seen the Ninja Creami, and although Black Friday is on the horizon, it's unlikely that it will go any lower. At under £100, it's the perfect opportunity to buy as a Christmas gift, or even as a treat to yourself.
Use code NINJA35 at checkout to take £52.50 off the Ninja Creami. If you have a Blue Light card you can also get an extra 10% off taking it below £90 - this is the lowest price we've seen this model of the Ninja Creami at so act fast if you don't want to miss out.
If you've been thinking of investing in an ice cream maker, this is by far the best choice. Ideal Home's Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, tested the Ninja Creami and gave it a whopping five-star rating for making the creamiest tub of vanilla gelato.
Although she noted that it was loud, you don't need to have it on for long to produce a whole tub of homemade ice cream. Whether you're into fruit-based gelato or Ben & Jerry's inspired chocolate creations, you can easily create a recipe that suits your exact taste buds.
It's the ultimate kitchen splurge for a little everyday luxury, and is also a smart buy ahead of the festive season - just think of all the ways you can impress your guests with Bailey's infused ice cream and chunks of panettone mixed through a decadent gelato.
If you're after an even bigger treat-yourself moment then the Ninja Creami Deluxe is an advanced option that is perfect for families - or just bigger tubs of ice cream! While it's not available for less on Argos, QVC are currently selling it for £209.88 which is a discount of over £65. It has over 10 settings to choose from so if you're committed to your ice cream game then it could be worth investing.
For the Ninja Creami, you'll need to go all the way through to the payment stage to be able to input the code NINJA35, so don't be put off before you get to the final stage. Which flavour will you be trying out first?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
