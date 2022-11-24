This Tassimo coffee machine is only £29 in the Currys Black Friday sale

Black Friday is officially here and deals are pouring in left and right, especially for some of the best coffee machines on the market. If you're looking for a bargain buy, Currys have an incredible 70% off discount for the TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine (opens in new tab), bringing it down to only £29 from its usual £106 price point.

Get quality Tassimo coffee from Bosch with the Style coffee machine. It can make brews from Cadbury’s, Kenco, and more and it's now a total steal going for under £30 this Black Friday. Snap one up while the deal is hot.

Shoppers can save a total of £77 on the Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine as Currys announce incredible discounts ahead of the Black Friday craze – that's over 70% in savings! Run, don't walk to Currys if you've had this coffee machine on your radar because this well-sought-after kitchen appliance is hot and selling fast.

Its intellibrew technology claims to ensure your coffee always has a balanced taste and aroma that serves to give you the perfect brew every time. The compact design is ideal for those who need all the countertop real estate they can get and sports a height-adjustable cup stand so you can make your choice of coffee, whether it's a cappuccino or espresso, optimally.

Our Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood boasts about the appliance saying, 'I've owned this coffee machine for a good few years now and it's still going strong. It's a great entry-level machine with an affordable price point and a good range of available coffee pods including options from Costa, Kenco, Twinings, Cadbury, and more.'

'Drinks could come out a little hotter, but it's so simple to use I'm willing to forgive it! It's also available in a great colour range, so it's easy to find a design that will look fantastic on your countertop.'

We've reviewed a similar appliance, the Tassimo by Bosch Finesse Pod Coffee Machine and it is an Ideal Home favourite, rated a glowing four and a half stars. And the good news is, the Finesse is also on sale at AO for £35 (opens in new tab) and Very for £39 (opens in new tab) down from £119. So, we'll be the first ones to tell you that we're big fans of Tassimo by Bosch coffee machines and think that this deal at Currys is not one to be missed.

The Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine comes in five different stylish colours: black, cream, orange, red, and white, so we're sure you'll find the perfect one for your kitchen colour scheme. This is a golden Black Friday deal that's not to be missed.