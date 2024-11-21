These 5 kitchen retailers have the biggest Black Friday discounts we've seen - save money on your renovation just before Christmas

Black Friday deals are well and truly here and with that comes the perfect opportunity to finally hit 'buy' on things you've had your eye on. While it's a great time to get Christmas shopping done early and treat yourself, you might be saving your pennies to install a new kitchen in the New Year.

January is the perfect time to go through a kitchen reno - hosting season has subsided and the busyness of summer is yet to begin, so why not start planning for your brand new cooking space now? If you've been thinking about upgrading your cabinets, then these fitted kitchen Black Friday deals will be ideally timed.

In the past, Black Friday was mainly adopted by supermarkets and high street retailers who would discount their stock but as the event has gotten bigger and bigger, retailers of all kinds have hopped on the bandwagon. There's no beating around the bush, a new kitchen costs a lot and while this means you'll want to sit on it before committing, you'll also want to save money where possible.

We've rounded up the top kitchen retailers participating in Black Friday sales and explained what these offers entail, so you can make a thoughtful and considered purchase for your home.

Fitted Kitchen Black Friday Deals

1. Magnet

(Image credit: Magnet)

We're starting with the best and biggest Black Friday deal we've seen on fitted kitchens. Magnet is a top retailer when it comes to kitchens and they've got the biggest blanket discount on units at 50% off.

On top of the 50% off deal, there's an additional 30% off selected kitchen collections such as the Duxbury in Arboretum and the Wardley in Limestone.

It doesn't stop there - there's an opportunity to get a free NEFF oven with Slide & Hide technology (just like the ovens on The Great British Bake Off) with a purchase, as well as 10% off NEFF appliances and up to £1,100 cashback. It's worth noting that Wren is running a similar cashback offer on NEFF appliances, but with smaller discounts across the board.

Buying a kitchen is no small decision and while it should be carefully considered, it's also reassuring to know that Magnet kitchens come with 0% APR for up to 7 years.

2. Wren

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

Wren is a big name when it comes to fitted kitchens, so we certainly expected them to have a big Black Friday sale to match. It's safe to say we're pleased with what we've found, with a multi-buy fully built kitchen unit offer and cashback offers against appliances. This sale has already started, but we expect to see new deals introduced closer to the actual Black Friday event.

When you buy 6 or more fully built units there is a 60% discount running which is a no-brainer if you're purchasing an entirely new kitchen. There's also a variety of smaller offers across other features you need to complete a kitchen scheme, such as 50% off quartz worktops and a Quooker Flex 3-in-1 Boiling Water Tap for £499 as opposed to £1,250.

'As long as you have an idea of the sort of layout you are looking for, what kitchen features and appliances are important to you and a rough drawing showing the measurements of your kitchen space, experienced kitchen designers will help you create the kitchen of your dreams,' explains Darren Watts, showroom development director at Wren Kitchens.

'At Wren, you will even be able to see your new kitchen in life-like virtual reality to make sure it meets your every need. You don’t even have to worry about the finances, we have many options - including up to 7 years interest-free credit - that best suit your situation. To avoid waiting and be sure of an appointment on Black Friday, pre-book online.'

3. Harvey Jones

(Image credit: Harvey Jones/Swoon)

Harvey Jones is a British kitchen manufacturer producing handcrafted, high-quality kitchens. If you're looking for your forever kitchen then Harvey Jones is a safe bet, and they'll work with you to create your dream space.

From the 25th November to the 2nd December, Harvey Jones will have 30% off kitchens as well as a £1,500 discount on appliances. Specialising in Shaker cabinetry which can set you back a pretty penny, 30% off is a substantial discount.

It's worth noting that the discount is applicable on cabinetry only and your new kitchen must be ordered before 2nd December 2024.

4. Wickes

While Wickes doesn't have any specific Black Friday sales, they do have a variety of different offers that you can make the most of. Their 'The Big Kitchen Spend & Save' includes varying money off kitchen units depending on how much you spend, with a minimum spend of £1,500 required.

Ranging from 15% off £1,500 to 50% off when you spend £4,000 or more on kitchen units if you're already looking at purchasing a Wickes kitchen then it's a great chance to save some money.

To complete your kitchen scheme, there's 15% off all worktops (with no minimum spend) and a variety of cashback offers on NEFF and Bosch appliances. The details are a little more complicated on the appliances offer but the cashback ranges from £250 with the purchase of 3 qualifying NEFF products to £1100 for 7 built-in NEFF appliances including an oven.

5. SCHMIDT

(Image credit: SCHMIDT)

SCHMIDT isn't using Black Friday wording on their autumn/end-of-year sale but the discounts are just as sweet. It's the first time that the brand has launched a 20% across all SCHMIDT furniture which covers kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms, so if there are other room makeovers you're working on then it's a prime time to save some money.

It's already started and is running until 15th December, so you have plenty of time to sit on your potential purchases before deciding pre-Christmas. Whether Christmas prep has inspired you to reconfigure your whole kitchen or revamp a utility room, 20% off can go a long way.

Many of these fitted kitchen Black Friday deals run past the typical Black Friday cut-off (2nd December) so don't worry about rushing a purchase. Take this time to get your kitchen renovation plan finalised, decide on a kitchen colour scheme and plan for your new appliances.

Your new kitchen is just around the corner.