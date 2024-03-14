Fred Sirieix's favourite Smeg toaster nails this season's hottest kitchen trend

Fred Sirieix has made quite the statement as a familiar face on Ideal Home, given his impressive interior choices around his home. If you've been up to date on the latest surrounding the First Dates star, you'll know he's a fan of ensuring his space is filled with quirky and personal touches – and what screams quirky more than the pastel green Smeg toaster in his kitchen?

Let's start by saying that opting for the best toaster and kettle combo is pretty much a must for any kitchen layout, but it isn't to say that you can't have a little bit of fun with it. Fred's eye-catching toaster nails this season's big focus on pastels and better yet, it's a playful choice he's always favoured as seen with his Smeg kettle.

Among the many growing kitchen trends in 2024, kitschens have certainly shot up as the style to watch. If you're keen to get your kitsch on this spring, make sure you're keeping the maître d'hôtel's favourite toaster on your radar to add a refreshing feel to your cooking space instantly.

When we reviewed the Smeg toaster and kettle last year, needless to say, we were extremely impressed – earning a glowing 4.5 stars from our Ecommerce Editor and in-house kitchen appliance expert, Molly Cleary.

She praised the toaster's practical features and powerful toasting power compared to others on the market (which can either be a blessing or a curse).

Smeg TSF01 2 Slice Toaster £127 at John Lewis £133.90 at Amazon £150 at Argos Sporting an iconic retro design with a pop of colour of your choice, this Smeg toaster is the perfect way to add character to a kitchen.

Bread can be toasted to suit a wide range of tastes, and the toaster even has three pre-set programs for reheating, defrosting, and toasting bagels. Better yet, the slots have a variable width to accommodate a variety of bread thicknesses.

This two-slice toaster is ideal for those who like to make a statement in the kitchen, and embraces the 'kitsch' trend perfectly.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Commenting on the rise of this trend, Darren Watts, showroom design director at Wren Kitchens says, 'Kitsch kitchens are on trend this year, according to Pinterest, and people are moving away from a neutral colour palette to bring positivity and personality into their homes – also known as dopamine décor.'

'Pastels are a brilliant way to brighten a space and are very in keeping with the spring and summer theme.' It's no wonder that this palette is becoming so heavily favoured among trending kitchen colour schemes.

(Image credit: Smeg)

So, not only has Fred opted for a solid choice as far as toasters go, but he's also right on trend with the hottest kitchen design and colour trend for springtime. If that sounds a little bit like you, then it might be worth joining him as he champions this stunning pastel palette by snapping up this retro appliance for yourself.

What better season to embrace a myriad of colours in your home than spring, after all?