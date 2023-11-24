Fred Sirieix's favourite kettle just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to a rare discount

Fred Sirieix is currently up to all sorts of antics in this year's season of I'm a Celebrity, and while the jungle might not have access to Fred's favourite Smeg kettle, we thankfully do. Better yet, we've just found the lowest price for it thanks to the Black Friday sales.

In true British household fashion, the best kettle is a shining star as far as appliances go. It's used every day, even more so now that it's a lot colder outside, so it definitely pays to have one of the best on the market.

Luckily, we came across a rare discount thanks to eBay's refurbished deals for the French maître d'hôtel's pastel blue Smeg 50's Retro Mini Kettle, knocking it down to just under £50. We have to say, it's one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far this year.

Smeg 50's Retro Mini Kettle | was £119.00 now £49.99 at eBay Smeg's iconic retro design offers a pop of colour and a premium enamelled finish. With a capacity of 0.8 litres, Smeg's mini kettle makes up to 3 cups of tea or coffee and the smaller capacity minimises any water waste.

The First Dates star shared a glimpse into his kitchen in a recently shared video on Instagram, where he's seen dancing lovingly with his fiancée, Fruitcake. The couple are participating in the #BeckhamTest social media trend, which was popularised as a result of a scene from the Netflix series, Beckham.

Behind them, you can spot the Smeg 50's Retro Mini Kettle arranged in a sweet little tea corner on their kitchen worktop.

Available in a variety of colours, there's a kettle to suit whatever kitchen colour scheme you may have. However, we do have to admit that the pastel blue is simply glorious. Hats off to you, Fred and Fruitcake, for your choice of appliance colours.

Just as a heads up, the Smeg 50's Retro Mini Kettle deal we hunted down is at its affordable price point as a result of being a refurbished product, graded by eBay as being in 'good' condition.

Therefore, this means that this item will have been used prior and may have some minor marks, dents, or scratches. However, not enough to sabotage its cosmetic condition. Rest assured, the kettle will have been fully cleaned, descaled, and tested before dispatch and will be fully functional upon arrival. But of course, be sure to read the product description so you're clued up on the ins and outs of your rights as a shopper.

Not only is this a more sustainable way of shopping this year's sales (did someone say Green Friday?) but it also allows more people to snap up their dream wishlist appliances without having to give an arm and a leg towards the cause.

However, if you'd still rather buy brand-new, we have spotted the Smeg 50's Retro Mini Kettle on offer at Wayfair and Robert Dyas. Admittedly, the deal isn't that jaw-dropping, but every little always helps, of course.

Thanks to this kettle's compact size, it's the perfect companion to even the smallest of kitchens, still allowing for fast boiling and a build that doesn't scrimp on quality.

Now, you can make all your favourite hot beverages for the season in true Fred Sirieix-approved fashion. And if you pick up a playful colour, you're one step closer to achieving an oh-so-cute kitchen for yourself.