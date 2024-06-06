Habitat's new collab is filled with future design classics – including a statement toast rack that doubles as a desk tidy
Partnering with designer-in-residence Sebastian Conran, Habitat brings innovative Scandi minimalism to the dinner table
Habitat’s been busy lately, keeping us on our toes with a flow of exciting new releases as the brand marks 60 years in business this year. This week, Habitat dropped a new tableware collection created in collaboration with designer in residence, Sebastian Conran. And we’re loving the innovative designs, especially the unusual toast rack.
If you’re into Scandi kitchen ideas, then you’ll love the minimalist Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran tableware and cooking accessories. Consisting of 25 products available in selected Sainsbury's stores and online at Argos and Habitat, the range is priced affordably, with price points ranging from as little as £8 up to reasonable £50 for a 16-piece cutlery set.
But it’s the Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran Beech Wood Toast Rack, selling for £14, that we’re particularly impressed with because of its playful, original design that could be mistaken for a kids toy – you know, one of those aesthetically pleasing ones made of wood, of course.
Habitat’s Designed by Sebastian Conran toast rack
As 2024 marks Habitat’s 60th anniversary, the brand’s been on fire as far as swoon-worthy design releases go, whether it’s the re-released Scoop chair from the 60 Years of Design range - fun fact, Sebastian Conran had a hand in creating some of the 150 products from the collection - or the Habitat x Scion collaboration. And now it’s the Scandi chic tableware collection created in collaboration with Sebastian Conran.
The son of the legendary Terence Conran that put Britain on the map in design and brother of Jasper Conran of The Conran Shop, Sebastian comes from a line of renowned designers. He himself has designed everything from record sleeves and posters for rock band, The Clash, to cars for Nissan. So we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised at the level of minimalist aesthetics and innovation of his Habitat collab.
'When designing tools for cooking and dining, the food should be the centre of attention,' Sebastian says. 'The range is intentionally minimalist as the emphasis was to provide function and ease of use with each product. The collection has a timeless aesthetic which was designed to be used for generations to come and suit a wide variety of living and home schemes. We added a layer of interest through the materials chosen to add different textures and finishes.'
Designed with a natural beech wood base with raised rims to catch any crumbs and white pegs sticking out from the top to hold different shapes and sizes of bread slices, the toast rack won’t look out of place doubling up as a letter holder or a desk tidy either, if you wish to use it in that way instead.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
These cork mats feature a star (or flower?) shaped cut-out each which can be removed to function as a coaster. Simple yet genius!
This two-in-one design is an elevated chopping board made from beech wood again, which features a hidden metal tray underneath, either for serving or for collecting off-cuts for the bin.
But there are several other noteworthy designs in the collection that are just as functional and original, in case you’re currently not on the hunt for a toast rack.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Experts reveal 7 simple tricks for organising a desk to boost productivity
We asked a dream team of organisational ninjas for their secret systems for desk organisation
By Vanessa Richmond
-
QVC is selling a Dyson fan for under £200 – it's the cheapest we've seen it but the offer only lasts for 24 hours
The iconic fan can be yours for a steal, you just need to move quickly
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Stanley Tucci's kitchen plate display is effortlessly chic and a big emerging trend for 2025
It's the simplest way to spruce up your kitchen and make use of crockery
By Holly Cockburn
-
The creators of the iconic 'Always Pan' have launched the most stylish air fryer on the market – and it's finally available in the UK
Our Place's 6-in-1 Wonder Oven has launched in the UK! This stunning kitchen appliance already has a cult following on Instagram
By Sara Hesikova
-
Do you love Le Creuset’s viral petite fruit pots as much as we do? Then you’ll be obsessed with Staub’s veg alternatives
Le Creuset's fruit cocottes might be impossible to find, but we have the next best thing
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to make restaurant-level pizza without a pizza oven – 3 products under £35 that deliver professional results
Top tier fakeaways without investing in a pizza oven
By Sara Hesikova
-
ProCook is launching a professional-level ice cream maker for under £150 – less than half the price of similar models
The brand continues expanding its range of small kitchen appliances with a pro-level ice cream maker – a design that rivals premium brands
By Sara Hesikova
-
The cult Ninja Creami is now at the lowest price we've ever seen - it's one of the best kitchen appliances we've tested
We've tried Ninja's version of an ice cream maker, and trust me when I say the Ninja Creami will transform your dessert game
By Rebecca Knight
-
Kitchenaid's new Colour of the Year proves Barbiecore is here to stay in 2023
Pink is going nowhere this year
By Rebecca Knight
-
Looking for a Ninja dual zone air fryer? They're finally back in stock at these retailers
Here's where you can get your hands on the bestselling model which is one of the best we've ever tested
By Jullia Joson
-
Aldi's Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser dupe is returning in time for Christmas – and it's just £19.99
Treat yourself this winter to a silky-smooth hot chocolate
By Amy Hunt