Habitat's new collab is filled with future design classics – including a statement toast rack that doubles as a desk tidy

Habitat’s been busy lately, keeping us on our toes with a flow of exciting new releases as the brand marks 60 years in business this year. This week, Habitat dropped a new tableware collection created in collaboration with designer in residence, Sebastian Conran. And we’re loving the innovative designs, especially the unusual toast rack.

If you’re into Scandi kitchen ideas, then you’ll love the minimalist Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran tableware and cooking accessories. Consisting of 25 products available in selected Sainsbury's stores and online at Argos and Habitat, the range is priced affordably, with price points ranging from as little as £8 up to reasonable £50 for a 16-piece cutlery set.

But it’s the Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran Beech Wood Toast Rack, selling for £14, that we’re particularly impressed with because of its playful, original design that could be mistaken for a kids toy – you know, one of those aesthetically pleasing ones made of wood, of course.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat’s Designed by Sebastian Conran toast rack

As 2024 marks Habitat’s 60th anniversary, the brand’s been on fire as far as swoon-worthy design releases go, whether it’s the re-released Scoop chair from the 60 Years of Design range - fun fact, Sebastian Conran had a hand in creating some of the 150 products from the collection - or the Habitat x Scion collaboration. And now it’s the Scandi chic tableware collection created in collaboration with Sebastian Conran.

The son of the legendary Terence Conran that put Britain on the map in design and brother of Jasper Conran of The Conran Shop, Sebastian comes from a line of renowned designers. He himself has designed everything from record sleeves and posters for rock band, The Clash, to cars for Nissan. So we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised at the level of minimalist aesthetics and innovation of his Habitat collab.

Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran tableware collection £14 at Habitat

'When designing tools for cooking and dining, the food should be the centre of attention,' Sebastian says. 'The range is intentionally minimalist as the emphasis was to provide function and ease of use with each product. The collection has a timeless aesthetic which was designed to be used for generations to come and suit a wide variety of living and home schemes. We added a layer of interest through the materials chosen to add different textures and finishes.'

Designed with a natural beech wood base with raised rims to catch any crumbs and white pegs sticking out from the top to hold different shapes and sizes of bread slices, the toast rack won’t look out of place doubling up as a letter holder or a desk tidy either, if you wish to use it in that way instead.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran 2pc Cork Placemat & Coaster Set £15 at Habitat These cork mats feature a star (or flower?) shaped cut-out each which can be removed to function as a coaster. Simple yet genius! Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran Chopping Station with Tray £28 at Habitat This two-in-one design is an elevated chopping board made from beech wood again, which features a hidden metal tray underneath, either for serving or for collecting off-cuts for the bin. Habitat Designed by Sebastian Conran Glass Decanter £18 at Habitat We love the clean glass silhouette of this decanter. And the sphere-shaped cork stopper further elevates it.

But there are several other noteworthy designs in the collection that are just as functional and original, in case you’re currently not on the hunt for a toast rack.