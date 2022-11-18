Why this reduced Instant Pot multi-cooker is the ideal air fryer swap

If you were thinking Black Friday might be the time to finally buy an air fryer, a multi-cooker with a built-in air fryer could be a smarter purchase. The Instant Pot below is currently 30% off and it works as an air fryer while giving you plenty of other cooking options. Roasting, slow cooking, baking, grilling...

Everyone's talking about the best air fryers right now, and research analysing energy use finds that cooking in air fryers and pressure cookers can save energy at home – in fact, there's an 80% difference in energy consumption, and they have a 70% faster cooking time, according to Instant Brands (opens in new tab).

The best multi-cookers are a convenient kitchen appliance due to the range of things you can do with them, and with the air fryer trend showing no signs of slowing down, these multifunctional pieces of kit might just be a savvy investment if you love cooking. They're also a nice option for home cooks with tiny kitchens, as it saves you from cluttering up cupboards and worktops with a separate slow cooker, air fryer etc.

Another alternative is a halogen oven. We tried both a halogen oven and air fryer to see which was best.

(opens in new tab) Pro Crisp Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer | was £249.99, now £169.99 at Instant Brands (opens in new tab) You can save £80 on this multi cooker and air fryer from Instant Brands right now. It has 11 functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, air fryer, roaster, mini oven, grill, and dehydrator. It also has a black finish and LED display.

We previously reviewed the Instant Pot Pro, which is similar but doesn't have an air fryer. It's entirely dishwasher safe and we loved its compact design.

Instant Pot is one of the biggest names in the multicooker market and has a huge online community of fans across the globe. Since launching the first Instant Pot in 2010, they have continued to innovate and improve its range of multicookers, and there are now several models to choose from.