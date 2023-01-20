The £4 air fryer must-buy that fans swear 'makes life so much easier'

Our in-house experts swear by this must-buy for your air fryer that fans claim 'will make life so much easier.' Spend less time searching for cooking times and more time, well, actually cooking.

Picture this. You've got your best air fryer set to preheat while you're preparing your ingredients for a home-cooked meal. You're ready to get cooking but there's one gripe – you don't actually know how long to set the timer for, so off to Google you go. Again. If this constantly happens to you, then we think this little gem of a buy will bring you the best quality-of-life upgrade.

Air fryer conversion chart

Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, has already shared her air fryer cooking essential involving the use of a spray bottle, but she has another must-buy to boast about: air fryer conversion charts.

'Another great purchase would be one of these sticker charts (opens in new tab) that you can stick on to the side of your air fryer for when you need to convert timings,' Molly says. 'For just a few pounds you'll never have to google 'how long to cook something in an air fryer' again!'

Air fryer conversion charts give you the times and temperatures to cook loads of different food, allowing you to easily switch between the oven and air fryer recommended guidelines – and chances are, if they're not on the chart then it's likely a food you should avoid cooking in an air fryer. You can stick it onto the side of your air fryer, or pop it on a closeby surface like your fridge.

You can pick one of these charts up on Amazon (opens in new tab), eBay (opens in new tab) and Etsy (opens in new tab) for as low as £2. They typically don't go over the £10 mark, so rest assured that you won't need to search too far to get a good deal.

And fans love this little gem. One Etsy reviewer said, 'Really convenient stickers for converting conventional and fan oven times for the air fryer. No more hunting for the manual to check the chart in that.'

And if you were able to nab a Ninja dual-zone air fryer in stock, the reviewer recommends these curved sticker charts (opens in new tab) for the popular model, claiming 'it looks like the air fryer came with them.'

However, although they're a helpful tool be wary that they also aren't rules set in stone, but only guidance. You should still regularly check on your cooking and experiment to see what works best for you.

