M&S's heart glasses are a stunning alternative to Anthropologies' popular Valeria coupes — experts say they're not just for Valentine's Day

Heartshaped glassware is all the rage this Valentine’s Day and we’ve spotted an M&S alternative to Anthropology’s £12 Valeria Heart Coupe Glass.

Love is in the air once again, and this year we’ve seen a huge focus on Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day tableware . Heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accompaniment to toasting the occasion, whether that’s with your lover or loved one, and experts have shared some tricks with us for how to style your romantic-themed glassware long after Valentine’s Day is over.

At Ideal Home, we’re obsessed with these maximalist-style coupe glasses. While the M&S versions might technically be more expensive than Anthropologies at £15, for that price you are getting 2 glasses.

With a playful edge, they lean into the kitsch Valentine’s decor trend doing the rounds this year —and we think they will be a great fit for your bar cart ideas this February.

Ideal Valeria Heart Coupe Glass £12 at Anthropologie It's easy to see why the Valeria glass is so popular with it's stunning bright pink sheen. This eye-catching design suits couples and besties alike and will remain a statement peice thoughout the year. Great Deal Set of 2 Heart Coupe Glasses £15 at M&S A delicate pale pink, these coupe glasses are a subtle nod to the heart-shaped trend. They're classy and sophisticated, and a set of two, is perfect for couples.

The Valeria Heart Coupe Glass has a gorgeous iridescent sheen. It's designed to make a toast to love, and it’s bound to reflect the light as you clink glasses. Its heart-shaped design is inspired by the champagne vessels of 1920s flappers and Old Hollywood stars, but sporting its large heart-shaped bowl, it’s a modern twist on Art Deco decor.

At £12, the glass is available in two colours - a hot pink and pearl. However, glasses are only available to buy individually, meaning that if you were looking to toast for two, it would set you back £24 - this is where the M&S option comes in.

While lacking in the luxurious iridescent sheen, the M&S Heart Coupe Glasses is still a beautiful example of Valentine’s Day glassware - and it’s selling quickly on the M&S website.

For £15 you get a set of two glasses, which works out as almost half the price of Anthropologie’s Valeria coupe at £7 per glass. While the Valeria coupe is the more luxurious option, M&S provides a perfectly worthy (and cheaper) alternative.

How to style heart-shaped glasses

Heart-shaped glassware has been trending for years now, noticeably with Next’s heart-shaped drinking glasses which went viral on TikTok last year. But when the romantic period is over, it feels like a shame to put our glasses to the back of the cupboard to gather dust.

‘Longevity is key in design now, so when choosing Valentine’s pieces, look for bold, quirky designs that don’t feel tied exclusively to the season. A striking, unique item will stand out as a statement piece rather than being seen as ‘just for Valentine’s’. Even if someone recognises it as a Valentine’s product, that only adds to its charm, as it gives the item a story,’ says Alysha Alli Rowland, Head Interior Designer at Redrow .

‘Don’t be afraid to mix playful, graphic Valentine’s designs with comforting materials; it’s this contrast that creates a space that’s fun yet intimate. Use these items to add pops of colour to your home.’

Your heart-shaped glasses can make a statement all year round. From using them on date nights to adding visual texture to a tablescape, they are versatile pieces of design. Hearts are not exclusive to Valentine’s Day, therefore don’t shy away from celebrating your love (for glassware) all year round.

