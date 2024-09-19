Lick's new colour palette is proof that rich autumnal colours are the kitchen trend to know about in 2025

The perfect kitchen should feel like a place you want the family to gather in, and the new trends we're seeing come through this year are all about embracing that cosy feeling in the kitchen with rich autumnal colours. Lick's new 2025 colour palette that they unveiled last week is a perfect example of this growing kitchen colour trend.

Kitchen colour schemes are entirely down to personal preference, but Lick's 2025 palette 'New Nostalgia' is filled with warming and interesting colour combos that you really should consider for your next kitchen makeover.

Lick has centred their colour trend predictions around 8 colours featuring neutral taupes, rich terracotta hues, the ever-popular blush-pink and a statement charcoal shade.

'In the same way that memories bring comfort, so do the colours in Lick’s 2025 Colour Palette. What makes these colours particularly nostalgic and comforting is the heavy dose of black pigment in them, toning down their saturation and making them feel cosier, deeper and more cocooning,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design and colour psychologist at Lick.

'Amongst the cosy colours in the palette are earthy brown, burnt orange, brownish red and plum purple - colours that decorators have historically been afraid to use, or have associated with being ‘dated’.'

These colours have been designed to be used across your home, but this is how we recommend styling these new trending shades in your kitchen for a fresh new look.

1. Forget pink, embrace purple

Okay, we're half joking - pink isn't going anywhere but if you want some brand new inspiration for the season then it might be time to make room for purple.

Deep purple kitchens are back. Style plum purple with blue or brown for the ultimate 2025 colour pairing for creating cocooning and elegant cooking spaces. Purple and Brown is a timeless combination which is so complimentary due to these colours’ shared richness and depth of colour, supported by deep red undertones.

'This pairing works particularly well in a kitchen scheme, with Brown 02 offering grounding and assuring qualities and Purple 03 adding warmth and a touch of luxury. Style your Purple 05 kitchen with natural warm woods, marble and concrete. Pops of blue and orange accents (whether that's in your upholstery or appliances etc) also look stunning paired with purple,' says Tash.

2. Bring in blue skies

Green kitchens have been having a moment for quite some time, but have you considered combining this nature-inspired shade with blue? This year saw blue jump into the limelight, in particular a pastel hue reminiscent of the sunniest days.

Primary colours might feel like they're more difficult to style in a way that feels 'grown-up', but this shade of blue is surprisingly versatile. Whether it's with bright green, pale pink, deep burgundy or bright red, you can tailor it to a scheme that suits your home.

'Blue kitchens are becoming more and more popular. Blue 04 is such a refreshing, bright colour and is a great choice if you're looking to brighten up a dark kitchen. I'd paint the upper kitchen cabinets the same colour as the walls and then the lower kitchen cabinets or kitchen island in a different colour for contrast. Could be a gorgeous green like @blueroommargate has done in her kitchen, or pair the blue with Brown 02, Orange 02 or even Purple 03,' explains Tash.

3. Refresh with new neutrals

A white or beige kitchen is all too familiar and of course, popular for good reason. If you want to create a kitchen colour scheme that will stand the test of time then picking a subtle shade will be a smart choice. Neutrals are great for small kitchens too as they will increase the amount of light, making a room feel more spacious.

But if you're bored of cream and white being your go-to options, then let us introduce you to the 'new neutrals'. No, it's not a boy band - it's actually a set of modern shades that will make your kitchen feel simple and stylish.

Whether you use it on it's own or alongside a brighter hue for maximum effect, Taupe 03 has a warm undertone that makes it perfect for creating a cosy ambience.

4. Warm up a scheme with terracotta hues

We recently wrote about terracotta kitchens becoming the 'it' colour of 2024, and Lick's 2025 palette shows that the shade won't be slowing down. This autumnal-inspired colour scheme is all about adding as much warmth as possible, and terracotta is an incredibly chic way of doing so.

'What used to be really popular was a mustard yellow kitchen. But now, earthy oranges, dusky pinks and deep reds like our Orange 02, Pink 08 or Red 01 are becoming more and more popular in kitchens, bringing in a really rich, natural and cocooning feel to a cooking space. Pair these colours with marble countertops and wooden floors to create an earthy, elegant atmosphere,' echoes Tash.

5. Stick with pink

It's safe to say that we're pink-obsessed on the Ideal Home team. Recent years have shown that it isn't a feminine colour that needs to solely be used in a bedroom - pink kitchens have been given the grown-up treatment with subtle blush shades paving the way for joyful interiors.

Pink 08 is one of Lick's bestselling paints - for good reason. It's pale enough to almost be considered a neutral and this makes it super easy to incorporate into a cooking space.

'When it comes to using pink in your home, it's important to consider proportions. Lighter pinks have very soothing qualities and will make your shoulders drop the moment you enter the room, therefore they can be used liberally throughout the home and as a dominant colour in a room. Pink 08 is Lick’s duskiest, pink colour that will bring warmth to a room and is super versatile, pairing with all the colours in the Lick palette, making it the perfect ‘new neutral,' says Tash.

FAQs

What colours are trending for 2025?

Many of the kitchen colour trends that will be popular for 2025 are shades that we've seen dominate for the last year or so. Trending shades tend to evolve, and we're seeing warmer tones take the forefront.

This makes sense, as attitudes focus on creating a warm and cosy home environment we want our interiors to match. Lick's palette is a great example of classic shades that have been updated for a modern twist. Neutral soft beiges will continue to be popular, but incorporating pale pinks as well as statement black and burgundy will make a kitchen scheme, and the rest of your home, feel much more on-trend.

Which shade takes your fancy?