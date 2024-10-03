Parisian kitchens are the ultimate inspiration for small spaces - here are 8 stylish and chic ideas to steal for your own home

We turn to Parisians for inspiration on all of the finer things in life, from fashion to food and of course, interiors. Effortlessly chic, Parisian homes encapsulate everything we want to replicate in our own abodes but they have one thing in common with many of our kitchens: lack of space.

Parisians' homes are notoriously compact, much like those in the UK. It's how they handle this in an elegant yet undone way that makes it inspiration-worthy. Small kitchens are something we're all used to, but instead of being scared by the lack of space, we're looking to French style for guidance on how to ensure your kitchen is as fashionable as it is functional.

1. Create a classic colour scheme

(Image credit: Havwoods)

What Parisians do best is focus on enduring style, as opposed to jumping on trends. While we love incorporating the latest kitchen trends into our space, a classic colour scheme will mean you won't risk 'going off' it - it might also help resale value if you're not in your forever home.

When we think of Parisian kitchens, elegant cream colour palettes and soft linen hues come straight to mind. And luckily this is perfect for a small space as it increases the amount of light, making the room feel bright and inviting.

2. Check into checkerboard

(Image credit: House Nine x COAT)

Kitchen flooring is always a big consideration - it needs to be highly practical for all of the spillages that might occur, but you also want it to look good. In a small kitchen, in particular, the colour and material will have a big impact on the overall scheme.

Although you might think that keeping a neutral, plain floor will make a compact space look larger, adding interest to flooring is A-OK. Checkerboard flooring is inherently Parisian and will make a small kitchen feel reminiscent of charming Haussmann-style apartments.

3. Add glimmers of gold

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Interior decor often takes inspiration from fashion, with trends filtering down to our homes in a more subtle and evolved way. And with kitchen hardware being likened to the jewellery of our homes, cabinet handles will give your kitchen the perfect Parisian finishing touch.

Gold or brass cabinet handles will be the ultimate way to add a high-end, glam element to your design. It doesn't have to cost a lot either - handles are an affordable and easy thing to switch out if you're looking to elevate a small rental kitchen.

4. Utilise the height of the room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Doyle)

Kitchen storage can be hard to come by in a small space - there simply isn't enough floor space to add in lots of cabinetry so instead, you'll need to make the most of the height of the room.

Parisian buildings are known for their high ceilings, and while UK properties might not all be the same, there are still ways to utilise vertical space. Adding a pull-down clothes horse will provide much-needed space for drying laundry and will add to a French farmhouse aesthetic - perfect for a welcoming, lived-in kitchen look.

5. Don't be afraid of clutter

(Image credit: Staub)

What makes Parisian interiors so desirable is how they look perfectly lived-in. The art of clustering is something they take very seriously, so if you're prone to having bits and bobs cluttering your worktops - don't worry.

Instead of trying to tidy it away, lean into the look and leave kitchenware stacked on worktops and open shelving.

'Parisian kitchens are often small, but never lack in style and elegance. They're renowned for producing some of the finest cuisine in the world. The key is to maximise space without compromising on quality and have a place for every tool and ingredient,' explains Lydia Abbott, Content Marketing Manager at ZWILLING.

'Much like our STAUB Cast Iron Stackable Cocotte, made in France, it is perfect for space saving in small Parisian kitchen spaces. Its elegant and sleek design means it can be beautifully displayed on an open shelf or counter.'

6. Amp up period features

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

The white apartments you might automatically associate with Paris are known as Haussmann buildings and were designed in the 19th century in a bid to modernise Paris. Filled with high ceilings and period features, embracing this nostalgia is a surefire way to bring a slice of Paris to your home.

In a kitchen, this could look like incorporating Shaker cabinets, adding ceiling mouldings or decorative coving. Adding this to the foundations of the room will mean that it is full of character.

7. Add homely touches

(Image credit: Ruggable)

Although Parisian kitchens rely on clean colour palettes and shiny gold fixtures, creating a warm and homely atmosphere is key. A kitchen is the heart of the home after all, so making sure it's a spot that all of the family want to gather in is key.

Adding plenty of texture and natural materials is one way of embracing a softer look, while another is through kitchen rugs. A runner works particularly well in a kitchen, providing warmth underfoot and adding more personal style to your space.

8. Don't forget a dining nook

(Image credit: deVOL)

Every good Parisian kitchen needs a spot to enjoy a coffee and croissant so make sure you save some room for a cosy dining nook. Unlike open-plan kitchens, it will be hard to include a large table in a small kitchen, but adding a bistro table or bench to the corner of a room might still be possible.

Complete the nook with some cushions in a ticking stripe fabric and some wispy cafe curtains and your dream Parisian cafe will be brought to life in your home.

Are you ready to embrace the Parisian look?