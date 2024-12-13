Storing cookbooks in a kitchen is more controversial than we thought - kitchen experts decide whether it's stylish or a faux pas

The question of whether you should store cookbooks in a kitchen is one that has plagued the Ideal Home desk. In what we initially thought was a unanimous 'yes' turned out to actually be a controversial discussion that has forced us into two separate camps.

Storing cookbooks in a kitchen makes a lot of sense when it comes to accessing recipes and making sure you don't forget about your collection when cooking, but if you're all about functionality and clutter-free cooking environments then it might not be the best move.

Whether you're for or against keeping cookbooks near your cooking space, you might also be looking for advice on how to store them. From building in clever bookcases to your kitchen cabinets to open-shelving displays, these kitchen library ideas will make sure your favourite chef's books are showcased for everyone to see - that's if they're not exiled to another room.

Should you keep cookbooks in a kitchen?

You might think that by nature, cookbooks are best kept in a kitchen where experimenting with new recipes actually occurs. However, it's not as straightforward a decision as you might think.

'Incorporating books into a kitchen is a lovely way to add character and charm. Plus, having them on display means they’re easily at hand to inspire you when you’re cooking,' explains Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

'However, storing books away from areas prone to fire, water, or oil splashes is essential to preserve their condition. To keep your books in pristine condition, store them in well-ventilated areas and away from heat sources like the hob to prevent grease buildup.'

Keeping cookbooks in a kitchen is a great way of adding colour to a space as well as showcasing to guests who your favourite chefs are. Ultimately, a kitchen is a practical place to keep them so they're on hand, but if you do then keep them away from worktops and appliances so that they're not in harms way.

These ideas on storing cookbooks in your kitchen will ensure they're kept away from splashes and spills, but still on show to add style to your cooking space.

Where to store cookbooks

1. On the end of an island

(Image credit: Herringbone)

A kitchen island is the perfect spot for showcasing your favourite cookbooks. The end of an island is rarely used for storage and is instead left as empty, unused space. Why not use this as cookbook storage?

Open shelving works perfectly for this, but you could also create more shallow display shelves with a rod in front to achieve a high-end bookshop-inspired look. This won't be immediately visible in your kitchen, but from certain angles, you'll get to enjoy a colourful display.

2. In a dining nook

(Image credit: Gemma Firman)

A clever way of connecting a cooking and dining space is through showcasing your cookbooks next to your table and chairs. It means the essence of the kitchen is carried through into a living space and also acts as a simple decor idea.

Here, the colour scheme and furniture is pared-back with the books acting as the main focal point. Showcase on a built-in book shelf or buy a freestanding unit where books can either be kept on show or hidden behind curtained doors, like this homeowner has created with the IKEA BILLY bookcase.

3. On open shelving

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Open shelving has quickly become a huge kitchen trend, largely thanks to how easy it is to incorporate and style to suit your taste. It also comes in many different forms. We love the idea of a singular shelf running along the back of a kitchen wall, but likewise, you can build it into any empty nooks you might have between cabinetry.

When it comes to styling, it's the perfect place to keep your cookbooks centre stage, while also being up high and thus away from cooking spills.

''Shelf wealth' isn't just for the living room. Curating a selection of your favourite cookbooks is a great opportunity to add character to your kitchen, alongside some of your favourite mugs and patterned bowls on the shelves,' explains Sue Jones, co-founder and creative director at OKA. 'This not only provides easy access to the things you reach for the most in the kitchen, but also brings a pop of colour in an area of the room that may otherwise have been a plain surface.'

4. Hide behind fluted glass doors

(Image credit: Future PLC)

One of the biggest kitchen trends for 2025 is fluted kitchen cabinets, and they conveniently make the perfect way to subtly highlight your trinkets and cookbooks.

Adding fluted glass doors to a pantry cupboard or a dresser unit will allow the colours of the cookbooks to shine through without being too much of a focal point. It also keeps them safely tucked away from any cooking odors so that they stay in tip-top condition.

5. Connect a WFH area

(Image credit: Future)

Not keen on having cookbooks in your cooking space? Luckily, kitchens have become more multifunctional than ever before, particularly if you have an open-plan kitchen space where your living areas are close by.

One way of keeping your books within reaching distance but out of the spot where you cook is to connect a mini home office to your living space. It will be super useful for WFH days (being close to the kettle is key) and will provide a place to toss letters, stationary and books so that your worktops remain clear.

Our favourite cookbooks to showcase

Are you anti cookbooks in the kitchen or have these ideas inspired a new way of living?