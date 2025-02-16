Kitchen wall cabinets are out for 2025 and being replaced by these 6 on-trend alternatives, according to kitchen designers

So much has changed in more recent years in the world of kitchen design due to the way we now use this space but if there is one element that has taken a hit it has to be wall cabinets.

Kitchens were traditionally built around a selection of base units and wall cabinets – not anymore, according to the experts we spoke to. There are now a whole host of alternatives to wall units taking the lead when it comes to kitchen storage ideas, from storage options that help a space feel bigger to those that are perfect for homeowners seeking a more minimalist approach.

So, if kitchen wall cabinets are out, what should we be using instead? We asked the experts for the best alternative ways to store our kitchen essentials.

Why are kitchen wall cabinets out in 2025?

Before looking at the great alternatives to wall cabinets, it is interesting to look at exactly why they've fallen out of favour as a kitchen trend.

'The appeal for more streamlined storage has continued to gain momentum over the last year,' says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. 'We are seeing a desire for a clutter-free kitchen.'

Aesthetics aside, there may be other reasons behind the decline of the wall cabinet too. There are just so many other options out there now which carry additional benefits, including those that offer more in the way of storage, add an element of style and allow you to inject more personality into the space.

What is replacing wall cabinets?

1. Full-height larder units

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

Full-height larder units come with so many benefits – in fact, it is hard to find any reason why one would be left out of any kitchen layout. They provide a one-stop-shop in which to store all your dried goods in an ordered and easy-to-find way, while their tall form means they take up little in the way of floor space.

'Larder-style cabinets are becoming a popular alternative to traditional wall units, offering a sleek, streamlined look while maximising storage,' says Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. 'These full-height units provide ample space for dry goods, small appliances and cookware, keeping countertops clutter-free. They offer a more organised, concealed storage solution and, unlike open shelving, larder cabinets hide mess and require less upkeep, making them a practical choice for busy households. To enhance their functionality even further, features like pull-out drawers, spice racks and internal lighting can be added.'

If you are struggling to know how to organise kitchen cabinets, bear in mind that larder units, as well as built-in pantries, can be used for more than just food storage.

'Pantries continue to be in demand, both built-in and freestanding – gone are the days when these were used solely for dried goods,' says Al Bruce. 'They now house cookbooks, cleaning products and more.'

2. Open shelving

(Image credit: Future PLC / James Merrell)

Perfect for both homeowners with small kitchens as well those looking for ways to inject personality and character into larger open-plan spaces. When choosing between wall cabinets or open shelving it makes so much sense to go for the latter if you love the idea of combining your kitchen storage with a method of creating an eye-catching display.

And why stop at one or two wall shelves? A floor-to-ceiling set-up not only offers more space to house your kitchen essentials in a way that keeps them within easy reach, but it also allows the opportunity to express your style.

'Open shelving is hugely on-trend right now and costs significantly less than your standard wall cabinet set-up,' points out Sinead Trainor, kitchen category manager, at LochAnna Kitchens. 'Stylistically, this look can also make the kitchen space feel lighter and brighter, breaking up the density of wall cabinets.

'It also grants you a place to display favoured items such as china plates, vases or artwork,' continues Sinead. 'Additionally, glass shelving allows for more natural light to pass through, illuminating the typically dark spaces among shelving.'

3. Countertop cabinets

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

Countertop cabinets are built-off the worktops and extend up to the ceiling – they offer more storage space than standard wall units and also give a more streamlined look.

'Countertop cabinets, with concertina doors, have become a popular choice,' says Al Bruce. 'Easily accessible and beautifully crafted, we are seeing homeowners create elements of surprise, concealing appliances, while creating stylish coffee stations and minibars – perfect for entertaining while keeping the worktop clear and ready for use.'

These styles of kitchen cabinets are also sometimes referred to as 'appliance garages'. The main feature of this style of countertop unit is that the doors slide up and back, out of the way (just like an up-and-over garage door) and so require no outswing space at all.

4. Kitchen islands with storage

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

The kitchen island has become something of a must-have in more recent years, with owners of all kinds of kitchens striving to fit one into their design. Not only do well-designed kitchen island ideas offer additional workspace and a sociable hub to gather around, but they also have the potential to incorporate loads of useful storage, in the form of cupboards as well as open shelving, drawers, rails and hooks.

If you were thinking your kitchen is too small for an island, you might just need to rethink its layout, or consider a more compact alternative to a sprawling do-it-all unit.

'Including a kitchen island depends on the space and how it will be used,' advises Aurora Espinoza, a designer at nobilia. 'When designing an island, it’s worth considering deep drawers for storage, power outlets for small appliances, and, if possible and if size allows it, a sink or cooktop to maximise its functionality.

'There are great alternatives to consider: peninsulas, for example, are attached to a wall and save space,' continues Aurora. 'There are also mobile islands and carts that offer flexibility since they can be moved as needed. A breakfast bar is another option that can provide extra seating and workspace without taking up too much room.'

SoBuy Extendable Kitchen Storage Trolley £289.95 at Amazon Offering plenty of storage in the form of two spacious cupboards and drawers, this freestanding kitchen island also features an extendable worktop, as well as somewhere to hang your kitchen towel. Bagan Wood Kitchen Island £289.99 at Wayfair With an overhanging worktop to one side to allow people to sit at on stools, this island still manages to pack in ample storage. It has four well-sized open shelves and a roomy double cupboard. Olney Kitchen Island, Grey £299 at Dunelm Perfect for farmhouse and country-style kitchens, this simple kitchen island features a large drawer, two cupboards and space for two to sit at on one side. The adjustable shelves in the cupboards are particularly handy.

5. Hanging racks and rails

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Hanging racks and rails are one of those kitchen storage trends that never seem to go out of style and are a brilliant way to add a touch of charm to traditional and farmhouse kitchen ideas. Having said that, with the right styling, it is a concept that can also work well in modern kitchens, providing it is designed to co-ordinate with the rest of the scheme and isn't overly cluttered.

If it is a more rustic look you are aiming for, consider metal or wooden racks suspended from chains and locate them above the island or run of worktop where whatever you'll be storing on them will be needed the most often.

In the case of modern kitchens, shelves, made from a material that matches that used on the the worktops, suspended from the ceiling on near-invisible wires, are perfect. Add in a few trailing houseplants and be meticulous about keeping the space tidy and dust-free too.

6. Concealed or 'back' kitchens

(Image credit: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

There has been a growing interest in 'concealed' or 'invisible' kitchens ever since the rise in popularity of the 'back kitchen'. Let's begin by looking at what is a back kitchen in order to explain the benefits of this concept.

This is basically a secondary kitchen, used for noisy appliances, an overflow fridge and for carrying out the messy, smelly tasks that you might not want on show when entertaining. They can also be used to store all those lesser-used kitchen items, such as bulky appliances or large packets of dried goods. Of course, while they make a great alternative to wall units, this idea isn't practical for everyone.

'The concealed kitchen is a nod to the recent trend of ‘back kitchens’ where the inner workings of the kitchen, dirty dishes and messy items could be stored away out of sight,' adds Al Bruce. 'As homeowners continue to spend more and more time in the kitchen, the need for the connection to be seamless with other living areas within the home continues – clutter-free is becoming the preferred choice.'

FAQs

What's the next trend for kitchen cabinets?

In the ever-changing world of kitchen cabinet trends, which styles should homeowners, keen to create an up-to-date space, be on the lookout for?

Alongside fluted kitchen cabinets, which are enjoying huge popularity right now, glass-fronted units are also big news. They allow you to display your favourite cookware without it getting covered in dust.

'Opting for lighting inside glass shelving cabinetry can be a beautiful addition to any kitchen, evoking feelings or lightness and minimalism while also showcasing your favourite crockery in style,' points out Sinead Trainor.

Warm wooden finishes and painted units in earthy shades such as khaki, terracotta and even brown, are all other trends to take note of.

Wall kitchen cabinets are too practical to fully disappear, but with so many other options on offer, they're no longer the default best choice.