Le Creuset has cemented this retro 70s shade as the new 'it' colour to have in the kitchen

Le Creuset has announced the 'colour of the season' and their newest addition to their dinnerware and cult cookware selection, Nectar, inspired by the captivating sunset glow and swirls of honey – and obsessed doesn't even begin to describe how we feel about it.

This rich, summery colour has just launched today in the UK, and we can't help but believe it's come right on time for the latest home decor trend of dopamine decorating (otherwise rebranded as the villain era, by Gen Z), which is all about honing in on ways to boost your mood at home by prioritising decor purchases that reflect the resident and bring them joy.

Therefore, should we not be doing the same as far as kitchen colour schemes go? We think this new colour is the perfect way to incorporate this gorgeously groovy 70s-inspired vibe into our own homes as we transition through the seasons.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Le Creuset announces their newest 'colour of the season'

A colour often recognised as the happiest in the world (and a winner as part of any colour combination), Le Creuset's latest play on yellow, namely Nectar, encapsulates the warming tones of both summer and autumn.

Seeing as this cheery hue was one that was certainly notable during the 70s (alongside brown painted interiors), you may also be doing yourself a favour by tapping into the nostalgiacore trend to bring about even more joy in your home.

It's almost unsurprising that yellow made the final ranking as the iconic French brand's 'colour of the season', given that Etsy also declared honeycomb as one of the colours of the year. If there's anything to take from this, it's that yellow is that girl – and we're absolutely loving it and can only expect to see more of it in our kitchens later this year.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

'At Le Creuset, we're always looking to grow our rainbow and offer colourways that match not just everyone's home but also their personalities, with Nectar being the perfect addition to celebrate this,' says a spokesperson at Le Creuset.

'As feel-good interiors are on the rise and homes increasingly become a representation of ourselves, we want to continue to be bold with colour and provide show-stopping cookware that allows people to express themselves.'

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, got a sneak peek of Nectar at Le Creuset's Exclusively 2023 show. 'I was obsessed,' she starts. 'The yellow is so striking but will also be really warming in the wintertime.'

Molly continues, 'The quality of Le Creuset cast iron cookware is second to none, and this release follows the massive success of the Shell and Bamboo colours previously, which always sit at the top of our cookware guides after testing. I have the cast iron round casserole dish in the Bamboo colour, but the release of Nectar might just take the crown for me!'

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Nectar will be made available to shop in an extensive range of enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table stoneware, and various stylish kitchen accessories both in-store and online.

If you're trying to up the ante on your tablescape this season and inject some bolder (but not so intimidating) colours, we're confident that this gorgeous hue might just do the trick.