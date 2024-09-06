Ninja has just dropped a huge range of new kitchen appliances - these are the 3 we're most excited about
There's a lot of Ninja newness to get your head around
Ninja has released a whole host of new kitchen appliances to feast your eyes on, including a smaller version of one of the sellout products of this year, the Ninja Double Stack air fryer. All of the products were announced very recently at IFA 2024 and we've got pictures and insights from the launch so that you can start planning your new kitchen setup pronto.
From the new resized 7.6 litre Double Stack, which many think is one of the best air fryers out there, to the souped-up Ninja PossibleCooker, we've got the lowdown on what's new and improved, after testing the previous versions of these appliances.
We've already written this week about the brand new Ninja Luxe Café espresso machine and the dawn of the Ninja Slushi, and now here's everything you need to know about all the other NinjaKitchen newness.
25% slimmer than the OG and kitted out in matte black, this is a new look for the Double Stack. And after testing the bigger, bulkier version this smaller alternative is a welcome release.
Slow cookers just got a glow up, with this incredibly adept slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer, that can take care of your carbs and veggies while your air fryer handles the rest. Clever!
The new Ninja Double Stack 7.6 litre
When our expert tester tried out the Ninja Double Stack recently in our review, one of her gripes was that despite the reconfigured design, it didn't save as much space as she expected.
Fast forward to now, and Ninja's latest move is to release the Double Stack with a design that's not only 25% slimmer, but that can still cater to six people at a time, with four different cooking zones.
It looks like Ninja is also getting inventive with the colours that the Double Stack is available in too. I particularly like the white, and welcome any design that moves away from the usual favoured black box design.
The new Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1
Ninja pretty much has the market covered when it comes to air fryers and ovens, but the PossibleCooker is a strike in another direction, with the aim of making your hob obsolete this time.
This appliance can perform 8 different functions: Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sear/Sauté, Hob, Keep Warm, Steam, White Rice, Brown Rice, and Braise. That means it's a step up from the earlier generation of this appliance, which we've already tried and loved in our Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker review. The main draw for me is that the addition of the rice cooking modes means that there's one more space I just saved on my kitchen worktop.
There's also the bonus of a redesign of the Ninja Blast, the brand's portable blender, which now has three modes to choose from when you're on the go.
This barrage of new releases means I'm spoilt for choice on which one is my favourite, and as we always do, we'll be testing out these appliances to see how they shape up. Which one do you want us to test first?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
