The first ever espresso machine from Philips is here and it comes with free barista training as a bonus

I've covered a host of new coffee machine launches in the last few months and all of them have one in thing in common. Rather than the classic automatic iteration of the best bean to cup coffee machines, these new products are all 'barista-style', which means you grind, tamp and pull your espresso, then froth the milk yourself.

Now, you can add the brand-new Philips Barista Brew to that lineup, which is the brand's debut espresso machine. With a 'foolproof' calibrated tamper and and one-touch button for an americano, Philips say that this is the machine to opt for if you want to bring coffee-shop quality drinks into your home.

Just like the recent launch of the KitchenAid bean-to-cup machines, and the brand new Sage Barista Jet, this Philips machine will take a minute for a coffee newcomer to get their heads around. That's why the brand has also included a free barista course for anyone who purchases this machine. Here's how this machine and coffee-making course works.

Philips Psa3218/10 Barista Brew Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine, Black £579.99 at John Lewis Pretty enough to rival a Sage machine and with a premium calibrated tamper, this new release from Philips certainly looks the business.

The new Philips Barista Brew Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

One thing to know before you buy a coffee machine is that you'll actually use it. With a bean-to-cup machine, the learning curve can be pretty steep, and put people off. That's why Philips is offering free barista training with the purchase of every one of these machines.

Once you have your proof of purchase, you can enrol at the Philips School of Coffee, and learn all of the basics from experts. You can also pick up latte art skills from the award-winning barista Heidi Phillip Smith.

Philips also has a range of automatic bean-to-cup coffee machines, but the key difference between the two is that with this barista-style machine, you'll be able to perfect your latte art and get something closer to that coffee-shop-worthy brew, which isn't as easy with the automated versions.

(Image credit: Philips)

The machine itself boasts a conical burr grinder with 15 sizes, as well as a barista-grade steam wand.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll be testing this Philips machine imminently to see if it's worth a place in our guide to the best coffee machines. But with so many barista-style machines hitting the market, which one takes your fancy the most?