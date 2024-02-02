Primark is selling an almost identical version of the viral Stanley cup – and it’s only £8

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple of months, you’re sure to have heard of the Stanley cup that’s going viral on TikTok. The travel tumbler is a status symbol at this point, which regularly sells out and causes physical fights to break out over its limited drops. So it’s no surprise that other retailers are producing Stanley cup dupes to get in on the action, with Primark included.

Loved for its extra-large size with a capacity of 40 ounces, which amounts to 1.1 litres, the Stanley cup has become a beloved kitchen trend, as well as a trusted hydration companion for the gym, the office and the road.

Fitted with a handle, a reusable straw and a rotating lid, the Stanley cup is also equipped with vacuum insulation which is what keeps your cold drink icy cold and hot drinks nice and warm for hours on end. But now, most don’t really care about its fancy abilities but rather after its instantly recognisable robust look. And an almost identical lookalike for just £8 can assist in that. In fact, the Primark dupe is becoming almost just as popular as the original.

Primark’s Stanley cup dupe

The Stanley Quencher H2.O FlowState Tumbler - as is its full name and which is available on Amazon for £47.39 or more, depending on the colour - reached its viral stardom after a TikTok video by @danielle with over 9 million likes showed the cup intact in a destroyed car that had previously caught on fire - and the stainless steel tumbler still had ice inside it.

The many raving customer reviews further support it's impressive credentials, as one Amazon reviewer wrote, ‘When I say this cup will keep your drink cold! I mean it will keep it cold! I left ice in mine for over 24 hours in the house too and it was still ice when I came to empty it! Very sturdy. Huge. And lovely looking!’

The popularity of the cup has also resulted in several accessories being developed, such as an attachable snack bowl like this one from Amazon, and many dupes as well.

Primark’s homeware products have been hitting the spot lately – whether it’s the brand’s boucle headboard that is quickly selling out or its new boucle tub chair that’s on our wish lists at the moment.

And the Primark Stainless Steel Travel Mug, which is the perfect dupe for the Stanley Quencher, is no exception. The budget-friendly retailer shared a video on its TikTok in December of the travel mug and it’s attracted almost 3 million views and many purchases.

But while there are many similarities between the two, there are also differences.

Primark Stainless Steel Travel Mug £8 at Primark Available in three colourways, the main difference between the Stanley cup and this travel mug is its smaller size and the material of its reusable straw - while the Stanley cup comes with a plastic one, this one is equipped with a stainless steel one to match the interior of the mug. Stanley Quencher H2.O FlowState™ Tumbler 40oz £47.39 at Amazon The now iconic Stanley Quencher is favoured for its huge size and ability to keep drinks at the same temperature for 24 hours - which includes keeping ice from melting for that period of time.

They are both made from stainless steel, equipped with a handle and a reusable straw, the Primark version comes with a stainless steel straw, while the Stanley cup has a clear plastic one. The Primark mug is also smaller with a capacity of 590ml or 20 ounces, which is half of the Stanley cup’s capacity. But it’s worth pointing out that the Stanley cup also comes in different sizes, it’s just that the 40-ounce size is the most popular.

Nonetheless, these differences haven’t stopped the masses from including the £8 travel mug in their Primark hauls.

But as lovely as this Primark dupe is, if you haven’t got a physical store near you and prefer to shop online (which Primark doesn’t allow, unfortunately), then we found a few more trusty lookalikes of the Stanley cup that are available online.

Argos Home Beige Travel Cup - 1180ml £15 at Argos Boasting a comparable capacity to the Stanley cup, Argos' stainless steel travel cup also has a very similar look. And it keeps drinks at the their desired temperature for a long time too. Just not as long as the Stanley cup. But you can enjoy perfectly icy cold drinks for up to 12 hours and hot drinks for 6 hours. Matalan Manna Cream Ranger Cup (1.2L) £12 at Matalan While most of these other dupes come unbranded, Matalan's Manna cup is adorned with the brand's name, similarly to the Stanley cup. It's also the same size as the Stanley cup, its handle is the same shape and the straw is also clear plastic. Your's Bath 40oz Tumbler with Straw Lid and Handle £9.99 at Amazon Also available in multiple colours and in a 40-ounce size just like the Stanley cup, the tumbler is also fitted with a straw lid that prevents spills and double wall insulation to keep drinks cold or hot for hours – it just doesn't state for how many, unfortunately.

If nothing else, this trend should keep you sufficiently hydrated.