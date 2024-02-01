Heading to Primark this weekend? Keep your eyes peeled for the bouclé chair of our dreams

Is there anything better than finding the perfect Primarni bargain? Well, yes - being told about the gems to look for to save you scouring the shop from top to bottom. And the Primark bouclé tub chair is a perfect example.

While the trend-led store is more prominently known for fashion and home accessories, you really shouldn't be sleeping on their furniture or else you could miss amazing deals like this one - a bouclé tub chair for a budget-friendly £80.

Bouclé has been making the furniture rounds for a couple of years now, and its popularity shows no sign of waning. In fact, one of the biggest home decor trends for 2024 is the retro look and this material, although it may seem totally modern, has its roots in perennial favourite Mid-Century design.

This Primark option looks far more expensive than its affordable price point, with super-soft fabric, clean lines and contemporary blonde wood legs.

(Image credit: Primark)

However, if you were waiting for the other shoe to drop, then here it is. Unlike our Amazon bouclé chair find, this one is not available to buy online. Instead, you'll have to try your luck at your nearest store.

If you do manage to find one then we're sure you'll love it all the more from the thrill of the chase. But if you can't hunt one down (or, let's face it, would rather just order something from your phone), we've sourced a few alternatives that are worth considering...

Alternatives to the Primark bouclé tub chair

Whether you manage to pick up the Holy Grail that is the Primark bouclé tub chair, or one of the equally gorgeous alternatives, make sure you learn how to clean a piece of bouclé furniture if you want to ensure you keep your statement item in pristine condition.