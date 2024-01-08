Fans are calling Rosie Ramsey's potato ricer a 'game changer' – and we've found it on sale for less than £20

Rosie Ramsey may be better known for her podcasting and presenting antics, however, in a recent Instagram post, the podcaster expressed a desire to cook more in 2024, featuring the star of the show: a potato ricer a la Joseph Joseph.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show star shared with fans how she makes the classic combo of bangers and mash. While Rosie stuns in a gorgeous, modern cooking space in perfect alignment with this year's kitchen trends, her use of a potato ricer is what caught the fans' attention.

This nifty and affordable kitchen gadget makes for the perfect mashed potatoes every time without fail. Better yet, we tracked down the cheapest place to buy it and it's currently on sale for less than £20 at Dunelm. If you ask us, it makes for a no-brainer budget kitchen idea.

Joseph Joseph Helix Potato Ricer | was £16 now £20 at Dunelm This potato ricer has been designed with a unique twisting mechanism which ensures more squeezing power from less effort, making for the creamiest mashed potatoes every single time.

In the podcaster's reel, the comments are filled with fans raving and asking about the potato ricer. 'WHAT is that masher gadget?' asks one fan, leading others to wonder the same and agreeing that 'they need it in their lives'.

Rosie replied to all the inquisitive fans saying, 'It's Joseph and Joseph! Unreal!!!'

Fans' discovery of the clever potato ricer was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, as they thanked Rosie for letting them in on her cooking secret. One commenter says, 'I am off to buy it. Day 1 of 2024 and this has made my year!' while others remark the potato ricer as a 'game changer' and 'life-changing'.

While we tracked down Dunelm to be the cheapest place to get your hands on the Joseph Joseph Helix Potato Ricer, you can also purchase it through other retailers, such as Amazon for £25.

If you've made it your New Year's resolution to grow your own fruit and vegetables at home this year, consider this gadget a must-have once you've mastered the art of growing potatoes in bags – for that true harvest-to-table feel.

So, mashed potato lovers, rejoice! The year is already off to a great start.