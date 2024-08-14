Our Place is finally releasing a tableware collection to match its best-selling Always Pan colour

Fair warning, you'll want to splash out on this pistachio coloured cookware as soon as you see it

Our Place Sage cookware colour way promotional images
(Image credit: Our Place)
With the eventual arrival of the sunshine in the UK, you might be dreaming up your tablescape for an upcoming BBQ or alfresco dinner party. If that means a hunt for new tableware, then we've got just the thing for you - but fair warning, once you've seen Our Place's new Sage cookware, you'll want to own it.

If you haven't heard of Our Place, you might be more familiar with its most popular creation, the Always Pan, which features on our list of the best saucepan sets. I use my Always Pan every day at home, and I always find myself impressed by the non-stick surface and how easily it cleans. I also invested in Our Place tableware almost two years ago, and it's survived, thus far, unchipped.

That's why I was pretty excited when I learnt about the launch of the Our Place tableware collection in Sage. Here's a look at the new collection, which is unbelievably on-trend, in all its glory.

Our Place cookware

Our Place's Sage tableware collection

Our Place's cookware set will set you back £140 for their Starter Stacking Set, which has 12-pieces, and £235 for their Classic Stacking Set, which has 20 pieces. It's a limited edition collection, so if you like it, then probably best not to hang around.

Our Place tableware in Sage green

Our Place's tableware isn't your bog-standard porcelain plates and salad bowls. Each piece, all of which are ceramic and feature a handpainted colour-blocking rim, is a style statement in itself.

Shiza Shahid, Our Place's founder, whose LA house we got a look at recently, says that the collection is 'just as comfortable in the home as in a Michelin-star restaurant', adding that 'We've received so many requests to offer this collection in Sage, and we're thrilled to answer these calls with this limited edition launch.'

Sage has already proved to be the bestseller for the brand when it comes to the Instagram ubiquitous Always Pan, with the brand reporting that it's their highest-selling product in the UK.

Green certainly shows no sign of slowing down as the latest must-have colour in homes. According to bedding brand Bed Threads, Google searches for 'pistachio green wall paint' have surged by 100%, while Pinterest searches for 'pistachio' are up 40% in the past month.

Our Place Sage cookware colour way promotional images

(Image credit: Our Place)

The collection is practical too. As with my own tableware from Our Place, this collection stacks and stores with wonderful results. The plates double as lids for bowls, while the bowls nest into platters for serving at the table, making both hosting and storing leftovers easy. So, if you're trying to justify the price here, rest assured that it's a set that's both functional and fashionable.

Our Place Sage cookware colour way promotional images

(Image credit: Our Place)

If you can't stretch to Our Place prices (we know, it's pretty pricey), then luckily this natural shade is also making waves across the tablescaping scene. M&S is my personal favourite budget alternative, but if you're shopping for an outdoor setting, then giving melamine plates a go could work too. Here's a selection of alternatives if you want to have your own green moment at home.

M&S bowls
M&S Michigan Pasta Bowls

I love that these bowls have a lighter colour on the inside of the rim, and the distinct shade of green.

Dunelm tableware
Stoneware 12 Piece Dinner Set in Sage

This collection from Dunelm shares the same name, but is a lot cheaper. I can't vouch for the quality like I can with Our Place, but it's certainly a bargain if you want this colour.

NEXT bowls
NEXT Logan Reactive Glaze Pasta Bowls

For something a little more textured, this set from NEXT is a great find. You can pick up plate bowls or normal bowls in this colour.

The Sage Our Place collection is limited edition, which means that it's a sooner rather than later situation if you do have your eye on this colour. It certainly makes for a good argument to splash out.

