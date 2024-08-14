Our Place is finally releasing a tableware collection to match its best-selling Always Pan colour
Fair warning, you'll want to splash out on this pistachio coloured cookware as soon as you see it
With the eventual arrival of the sunshine in the UK, you might be dreaming up your tablescape for an upcoming BBQ or alfresco dinner party. If that means a hunt for new tableware, then we've got just the thing for you - but fair warning, once you've seen Our Place's new Sage cookware, you'll want to own it.
If you haven't heard of Our Place, you might be more familiar with its most popular creation, the Always Pan, which features on our list of the best saucepan sets. I use my Always Pan every day at home, and I always find myself impressed by the non-stick surface and how easily it cleans. I also invested in Our Place tableware almost two years ago, and it's survived, thus far, unchipped.
That's why I was pretty excited when I learnt about the launch of the Our Place tableware collection in Sage. Here's a look at the new collection, which is unbelievably on-trend, in all its glory.
Our Place's cookware set will set you back £140 for their Starter Stacking Set, which has 12-pieces, and £235 for their Classic Stacking Set, which has 20 pieces. It's a limited edition collection, so if you like it, then probably best not to hang around.
Our Place tableware in Sage green
Our Place's tableware isn't your bog-standard porcelain plates and salad bowls. Each piece, all of which are ceramic and feature a handpainted colour-blocking rim, is a style statement in itself.
Shiza Shahid, Our Place's founder, whose LA house we got a look at recently, says that the collection is 'just as comfortable in the home as in a Michelin-star restaurant', adding that 'We've received so many requests to offer this collection in Sage, and we're thrilled to answer these calls with this limited edition launch.'
Sage has already proved to be the bestseller for the brand when it comes to the Instagram ubiquitous Always Pan, with the brand reporting that it's their highest-selling product in the UK.
Green certainly shows no sign of slowing down as the latest must-have colour in homes. According to bedding brand Bed Threads, Google searches for 'pistachio green wall paint' have surged by 100%, while Pinterest searches for 'pistachio' are up 40% in the past month.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The collection is practical too. As with my own tableware from Our Place, this collection stacks and stores with wonderful results. The plates double as lids for bowls, while the bowls nest into platters for serving at the table, making both hosting and storing leftovers easy. So, if you're trying to justify the price here, rest assured that it's a set that's both functional and fashionable.
If you can't stretch to Our Place prices (we know, it's pretty pricey), then luckily this natural shade is also making waves across the tablescaping scene. M&S is my personal favourite budget alternative, but if you're shopping for an outdoor setting, then giving melamine plates a go could work too. Here's a selection of alternatives if you want to have your own green moment at home.
I love that these bowls have a lighter colour on the inside of the rim, and the distinct shade of green.
This collection from Dunelm shares the same name, but is a lot cheaper. I can't vouch for the quality like I can with Our Place, but it's certainly a bargain if you want this colour.
The Sage Our Place collection is limited edition, which means that it's a sooner rather than later situation if you do have your eye on this colour. It certainly makes for a good argument to splash out.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
4 rules interior designers always use to plan the perfect living room layout - these tried-and-tested tricks work every time
Failproof design rules that interior specialists swear by for living room layouts
By Katie Sims
-
How to grow leeks successfully – an expert guide to growing these delicious alliums
Because little tastes better than a homegrown leek, quite frankly
By Kayleigh Dray
-
8 tricks professional organisers swear by to achieve a clutter-free space in just 30 minutes
Pros always do these things to transform a room fast
By Jullia Joson
-
The cult Ninja Creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker is on sale at the lowest price ever - this is why I'm telling all my friends
If you're in the market for an ice cream maker this is where you should be looking
By Rebecca Knight
-
I'm a Kitchen Appliances Editor who ditched my microwave for an air fryer - here's why you should too
And why you should too
By Molly Cleary
-
We tried out Smeg's newest bean-to-cup coffee machine - it's got to be one of the prettiest appliances out there
It’s got to be one of the best-looking bean-to-cup coffee machines around
By Helen McCue
-
I tested COSORI's debut Dual Zone air fryer to see if it can compete with our favourite Ninja products - and the results were surprising
Cosori’s debut dual zone air fryer is a great first attempt but could do with one little tweak...
By Helen McCue
-
How to elevate a small rental kitchen - 9 ways to make your basic kitchen feel boujie on a budget
It's hard to make a mark on a rented property but these tips will help you add flair to a bland scheme
By Holly Cockburn
-
Aldi's £17 health grill is the ultimate affordable must-have for busy family kitchens - I'll definitely be buying one
An electric grill is a staple in my kitchen and a total game-changer for families
By Rebecca Knight
-
8 family-friendly kitchen ideas to inspire a practical, sociable hub for the whole family
From wipeable surfaces to clever storage tips, your kitchen will be set for family life
By Holly Cockburn
-
This bean-to-cup Breville coffee machine is now under £300 - as a Kitchen Appliances Editor it's the deal I can't stop recommending to my friends
Bean-to-cup machines at this price are hard to find
By Molly Cleary