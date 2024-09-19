Salter's Barista Style coffee machine collection surprised me with its sub £100 price tags - here are my first impressions

For an early morning pick-me-up, nothing beats a cup of freshly brewed coffee. But sometimes the methods needed to get your coffee can be pricey, but that why I'm excited about the newest budget Salter coffee machines that have recently launched.

Frequent trips to your local cafe or even investing in one of the best bean to cup coffee machines can start to rack up hundreds of pounds of damage to your bank account. Other than instant powders, the cheapest way to make a cup of coffee is by investing in a machine, but cheap alternatives to the best coffee machines can be hard to find.

Salter has stepped in with a very impressive alternative with some of the options coming in at under £100. The prices range from £74.99 to £129.99, these machines are most definitely cheap, but how far do they go to help with bringing cheer to your mornings? I'm took a look at the credentials to see how they shape up.

(Image credit: Salter)

Salter's new Barista Style coffee collection

If you're not familiar, Salter is a British homeware brand with a reputation for affordable prices. In my role as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tried out a fair few products from the brand, with my favourites being the unbelievably handy wire-free mini-chopper and the hot chocolate maker. Both impressed me with their quality despite their low price points.

That's what I'm hoping is the case with the brand's new range of 'Barista Style' coffee machines, all of which should help you make tasty espressos at home. You can find the entire range on the Salter website, but these are my three standout favourites so far. Not only does each of them feature a 15-bar Italian pressure pump system, but you also get a milk frother on each machine for your money.

Salter Espresso Machine With Milk Frother £94.99 at Salter For less than £100, this is a phenomenal price for an espresso machine with a milk frother. We'll certainly be intrigued as to how this machine performs during testing for that price! Salter Professional Espirista Coffee Machine £124.99 at Salter This is the most expensive machine in the collection thanks to the in-built milk frother and the 15-bar Italian pressure pump system. Manual Espresso Machine £74.99 at Salter For this price, we're really hoping that this machine can provide great espressos, as it certainly has the industrial stainless steel look nailed!

I'm yet to try any of these machines, but as soon as it's possible a member of our expert panel at Ideal Home will try them out to let you know how they perform. However, one thing we can see already is that the Salter Professional Espirista Coffee Machine, the most expensive of the three, has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 star rating, garnered from 33 reviews.

One happy customer commented that the machine 'makes some amazing coffees every time', while another found that it is 'Easy to use, looks good on my worktop and doesn’t take up too much room.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will you be trying out one of these affordable machines yourself?