This Tower air fryer is just £30 at Argos – it's one of the lowest prices we've seen

Argos is selling the Tower T17079 3L Air Fryer for just £30 right now, down from £50. If you were wondering about investing in one of the best air fryers this Black Friday, but don't have a lot of money to spend, we think this is a great deal.

Black Friday air fryer deals are a good chance to shop savings on things you were already planning to buy, and our Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary says this is an excellent, excellent deal. It's a good option for air fryer newbies, and we're quite liking the aesthetics too with its slim, shiny design and manual controls.

(opens in new tab) Tower T17079 3L Air Fryer | was £50, now £30 at Argos (opens in new tab) This black air fryer from Tower has £20 off right now on the Argos website. The entry-level model has one cooking compartment, a capacity of 3L and a compact design, which makes it good for small kitchens. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen and it's currently available for delivery or free in-store pickup.

'This style of air fryer is great for people who don't get on with digital controls,' says Millie Fender, Ideal Home's Head of Reviews and air fryer expert. 'The timer ticks like a classic mechanical timer, and will ring out when your food is done.

'I also like that it has a pre-heat light to show when your machine is at temperature, something that a lot of the more expensive models on the market don't have.' Millie Fender previously reviewed the Tower Vortex 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and described it as a 'roast dinner revolution'.

It's easy to get caught up in Black Friday deals, and at a time when we're more conscious of our spending, it's important to step back and ask if it's actually a good deal. If you were going to buy something anyway and it's reduced, amazing.

Tower is one of the best-known air fryer brands along with Ninja, Tefal and Philips. If you choose to invest in one of these energy-saving appliances, take a look at how to clean an air fryer so you can take good care of it and keep it working smoothly for years to come.