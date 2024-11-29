Zara McDermott’s favourite (and Gordon-Ramsay-approved) non-stick pots and pans are cheaper than ever thanks to a rare discount

Fortunately for us, former Love Island-er and influencer Zara McDermott isn’t afraid to show off her luxurious kitchen. She regularly shares drool-worthy cooking videos on Instagram, but her most recent video caught our eye as it features one of our top-rated pans - which is currently at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.

Of course, no kitchen would be complete without some good ol’ pots and pans (or five). And while there are many brands out there, Zara’s favourite has topped our list of the best non-stick frying pans and our list of best pans for induction hobs . The brand in question? Hexclad.

However, it’s fair to say that this Zara McDermott and Gordon-Ramsay-approved brand (the Michelin-starred chef has officially partnered with Hexclad) has only really catered for people willing to splurge on what many consider to be expensive products. But now we’ve come across a rare Hexclad Black Friday sale , making them more affordable than ever.

The social media star and documentary maker often gives us a glimpse into the stunning home she shares with Made In Chelsea alum and I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked co-host Sam Thompson. From the beautiful wood panelling in her kitchen to the glass partition walls , her whole house screams quiet luxury.

And in a recent video shared on Instagram , she can be seen cooking up a delicious garlic parmesan pasta with crispy chicken in this beautiful kitchen. But while her striped plates and giant candle (and the food itself) made their mark, it was her 30 cm HexClad Hybrid Pan with Lid that really stole the show.

7 pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set w/ Lids & Wok Was £528 now £329 at Hexclad This is one of Hexclad's most popular sets and includes three pans (in different sizes) with lids and a wok. Currently, you can grab it for £239 off the RRP - but we don't expect it to stay this price for long. HexClad Hybrid Pot Set 6 PC was £474 now £299 at Hexclad Three Hexclad pots and lids for less than £300? That's an absolute steal. These ones offer style, substance, and even stay-cool handles for ease of use no matter what you're making. 13 pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set w/ Lids Was £1,043 now £499 at Hexclad If you want to replace all of your other pots and pans with Hexclad (we don't blame you), this larger set might suit you better. It comes with three pans with lids, one wok, and three pots - and the brand is now offering £544 off the full bundle.

This isn’t the first time Zara has shown off her love of Hexclad, as she’s posted other cooking videos (like this shepherd’s pie recipe ) of her using Hexclad pots, too. So, it seems as though she’s become a Hexclad convert and bought a bundle rather than just the frying pan on its own.

Although buying a bundle rather than individual pieces can save you money in the long run, the brand doesn’t typically offer discounts. They rightly believe that their products are worth the price tag and tend to stick at the RRP throughout the year. But in a rare turn of events, Hexclad is currently running a Black Friday sale that has reduced the price of these bundles even further.

(Image credit: Future)

Our Ideal Home reviewer, Helen McCue , has personally tested the 7-piece Hybrid Cookware Set Zara may have bought, and she loved it so much that she gave it a perfect 5-star review . In fact, she raved that the brand has brought ‘game-changing innovation into the cookware market’ and that she ‘loved cooking in these pans, and they definitely live up to the hype.’

That’s because Hexclad isn’t a brand that pays celebrities and professional chefs to endorse their products for the sake of it. Hexclad prides itself on creating hybrid cookware that ‘brings together the performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron, and the convenience of nonstick. The result is cookware that performs to Michelin chef standards, with the cleanup convenience you need at home.’

It was these easy, non-stick qualities that Helen loved, as we all know that cleaning pots and pans can sometimes be a nightmare - especially when the food sticks to the bottom and leaves burnt residue . But this wasn’t something that Helen had to worry about when using her Hexclad set, even when she made her own caramel from scratch.

(Image credit: Future)

She said, ‘These pans are undoubtedly very well designed and cook foods brilliantly. I really love the combination of the hardwearing stainless steel with the non-stick for effortless cooking and cleaning. The design really is very clever and all foods glide across the surface of these pans.’

It’s not just Zara and our tester who love these pans, though. Gordon Ramsay himself uses them at home and work, and he has been so impressed with them that he has decided to become an official partner in the business. And there have been some very happy customers, too.

At the time of writing, the 6-piece, 7-piece, and 13-piece sets all have 5-star reviews on the website, with customers calling them ‘The best pans I have ever had!’

The only downside that Helen (and other customers) have noted is that they are typically a lot more expensive than other non-stick pots and pans on the market - something that would put the average home chef off the products.

But considering some of these Black Friday discounts have slashed the price of Hexclad bundles in half, now really is the time to buy, as we don’t know when prices will be this low again.

Just be warned that these bundles are selling quickly, which not only means that you’ll have to act fast but also that there may be a slight delay in shipping. But that’s a small price to pay, right?

However, if this Hexclad Black Friday sale is still a teensy bit too pricey for you, there are a few alternatives worth mentioning:

In our eyes, though, this is one Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.