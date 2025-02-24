Time is money and it’s a luxury, too. So if there’s a way to do something super quick to elevate the look of my living room and my sofa, I want to hear about it and usually follow suit. That’s why I’ve asked sofa experts and interior stylists how to refresh the look of a sofa in no more than 10 minutes – and the below six tricks are going to be my go-to from now on, whether I’m having guests over or my sofa needs a fast revamp in a pinch.

These quick tips present ways to make your living room seating look and feel like the best sofa you and your guests have ever sat on. Or at the very least make it the best possible version of your sofa.

‘Refreshing the sofa doesn’t have to be strenuous or time-consuming,’ says Joana Sadovskaja, sofa expert at Lovesofas. ‘Whether the sofa needs some TLC or you’re expecting guests, there are quick and easy tricks for improving your settee’s appearance. Sprucing up your sofa can take just ten minutes with the right method and ambition.’

1. Vacuum or use a lint roller

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

It’s always best to start with a clean slate – quite literally that is, by giving your sofa a quick clean. And if you know how to clean a sofa, you’ll also know that it’s always best to start by vacuuming it with your best vacuum cleaner and removing any crumbs and dust that way.

‘Vacuuming your sofa can significantly improve its appearance and requires minimal time and effort. This removes dust, dirt, debris, and pet hair, immediately improving the settee’s appearance. This ensures the sofa is clean for guests and helps to maintain an allergen-free environment,’ Joana says.

Alternatively, you can opt for the lint roller method, using a lint roller like the ones from Amazon. ‘A lint roller is a game-changer when you’re short on time,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘It’s perfect for picking up pet hair, crumbs, and dust from fabric cushions in just a few minutes.’

2. Make it smell nice

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Your sofa can also contribute to nicely fragrancing your living room – or at the very least, it shouldn’t contribute any bad smells. And a vacuum cleaner is one of the tools that can help you prevent the latter.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Lightly mist a fabric refresher or sprinkle baking soda, let sit for a few minutes, then vacuum,’ says Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club.

3. Add scatter cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Updating and switching your scatter cushions and creating the perfect arrangement with them is one of the best and easiest ways to give your sofa a new lease of life – and most importantly, it’s a quick fix.

‘Changing scatter cushions is a cost-effective way to refresh your sofa,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘Try swapping linen covers for brushed cotton, velvet, or boucle to add warmth and texture. Mix materials for added depth.’

Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, adds, ‘Style a few textured or patterned cushions on the sofa for an instant uplift. Think about varying the sizes and fabrics to create visual interest. Fluff the cushions for a fresh look.’

George Home Green Oblong Checkerboard Scallop Edge Cushion £12 at George at ASDA If you ask me, this affordable cushion design is giving designer vibes similar to this Primark number. Habitat Plain Ruffle Cushion in Rose £10 at Argos I've recently seen this cushion IRL at the Habitat spring/summer 2025 showcase. And it impressed me with its generous size, high-quality feel and overall design - and all of that for just £10! M&S Pure Cotton Textured Cushion £12.50 at M&S Marks & Spencer is one of my trusted go-tos for stylish but affordable cushions because of their high quality. And timeless pieces like this textured cotton design is perfect to add into the scatter cushion rotation, especially since it comes in so many different colourways.

4. Drape a throw

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Similarly to switching or adding new cushions, you can also style your sofa with a throw, folded or draped over the side. It’s one of the easiest and quickest ways to create a cosy living room idea.

‘Layer a throw for warmth and style. Drape a cosy throw over the back or arm of the sofa to add both comfort and style. Choose a throw in a bold colour or a textured weave to tie in with the room’s palette. This adds dimension and is a quick way to elevate the overall look,’ Lena at Barker and Stonehouse says.

John Lewis Anyday Swerve Throw in Cobalt £30 at John Lewis Part of the budget-friendly Anyday range by John Lewis, this throw with its vibrant shade of blue and organic, abstract shapes is perfect for dopamine decorating. Dunelm Norris Throw £12 at Dunelm If you're after something more timeless and understated, Dunelm's Norris throw is perfect as it goes with pretty much anything - which is why it's one of the brand's bestselling throws. And it comes in four different colourways, too. La Redoute Cable Knit Diamond Throw £64.99 at La Redoute During colder days and evenings, I recommend styling and updating your sofa with something more substantial and cosier like a chunky knit throw. This La Redoute design is the perfect example - and its olive green colour is right on trend.

5. Plump the cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Plumping your cushions should be part of your regular sofa maintenance as it’s key to keeping it looking its best long term. But, of course, your sofa will look its absolute best right after cushions plumping and fluffing so if you have guests coming over, that would be the ideal time to do it.

‘Enhance the sofa’s appearance by plumping the cushions. Shake and plump each cushion to spread the filling evenly and create a freshly-bought sofa look. If the cushions are reversible, flip them around to prevent a saggy appearance. Pat the sides of the cushions to allow airflow into the filling, helping them regain their shape for a good-as-new look. This quick and easy trick can refresh your sofa in just minutes and is perfect for last-minute touch-ups,’ Joana at Lovesofas explains.

6. Change the sofa’s position

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

Moving and repositioning your sofa within your living room layout might not be the best thing to do just before your guests arrive if you’re not 100% sure about the new placement. But on the other hand, if you know the new arrangement will work better for conversation flow etc. it just might be the right thing to do.

‘The quickest way to refresh your sofa is to switch up the arrangement to create a fresh look. Even just slightly turning the cushions or adjusting the seating can make the space feel new and dynamic. If possible, move the sofa closer to a focal point like a fireplace or artwork to draw attention,’ Shelley at Furniture Village says.

You might even be able to do several of these sofa-refreshing tricks within the timeframe of 10 minutes. Which one are you going to try first?