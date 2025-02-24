How to make your sofa look better in 10 minutes – 6 things experts do to elevate the look of their sofa when they’re short on time
Whether your sofa needs an uplift or you're expecting guests, this is how to give your sofa a bit of last-minute TLC
Time is money and it’s a luxury, too. So if there’s a way to do something super quick to elevate the look of my living room and my sofa, I want to hear about it and usually follow suit. That’s why I’ve asked sofa experts and interior stylists how to refresh the look of a sofa in no more than 10 minutes – and the below six tricks are going to be my go-to from now on, whether I’m having guests over or my sofa needs a fast revamp in a pinch.
These quick tips present ways to make your living room seating look and feel like the best sofa you and your guests have ever sat on. Or at the very least make it the best possible version of your sofa.
‘Refreshing the sofa doesn’t have to be strenuous or time-consuming,’ says Joana Sadovskaja, sofa expert at Lovesofas. ‘Whether the sofa needs some TLC or you’re expecting guests, there are quick and easy tricks for improving your settee’s appearance. Sprucing up your sofa can take just ten minutes with the right method and ambition.’
1. Vacuum or use a lint roller
It’s always best to start with a clean slate – quite literally that is, by giving your sofa a quick clean. And if you know how to clean a sofa, you’ll also know that it’s always best to start by vacuuming it with your best vacuum cleaner and removing any crumbs and dust that way.
‘Vacuuming your sofa can significantly improve its appearance and requires minimal time and effort. This removes dust, dirt, debris, and pet hair, immediately improving the settee’s appearance. This ensures the sofa is clean for guests and helps to maintain an allergen-free environment,’ Joana says.
Alternatively, you can opt for the lint roller method, using a lint roller like the ones from Amazon. ‘A lint roller is a game-changer when you’re short on time,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘It’s perfect for picking up pet hair, crumbs, and dust from fabric cushions in just a few minutes.’
2. Make it smell nice
Your sofa can also contribute to nicely fragrancing your living room – or at the very least, it shouldn’t contribute any bad smells. And a vacuum cleaner is one of the tools that can help you prevent the latter.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘Lightly mist a fabric refresher or sprinkle baking soda, let sit for a few minutes, then vacuum,’ says Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club.
3. Add scatter cushions
Updating and switching your scatter cushions and creating the perfect arrangement with them is one of the best and easiest ways to give your sofa a new lease of life – and most importantly, it’s a quick fix.
‘Changing scatter cushions is a cost-effective way to refresh your sofa,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘Try swapping linen covers for brushed cotton, velvet, or boucle to add warmth and texture. Mix materials for added depth.’
Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, adds, ‘Style a few textured or patterned cushions on the sofa for an instant uplift. Think about varying the sizes and fabrics to create visual interest. Fluff the cushions for a fresh look.’
If you ask me, this affordable cushion design is giving designer vibes similar to this Primark number.
I've recently seen this cushion IRL at the Habitat spring/summer 2025 showcase. And it impressed me with its generous size, high-quality feel and overall design - and all of that for just £10!
Marks & Spencer is one of my trusted go-tos for stylish but affordable cushions because of their high quality. And timeless pieces like this textured cotton design is perfect to add into the scatter cushion rotation, especially since it comes in so many different colourways.
4. Drape a throw
Similarly to switching or adding new cushions, you can also style your sofa with a throw, folded or draped over the side. It’s one of the easiest and quickest ways to create a cosy living room idea.
‘Layer a throw for warmth and style. Drape a cosy throw over the back or arm of the sofa to add both comfort and style. Choose a throw in a bold colour or a textured weave to tie in with the room’s palette. This adds dimension and is a quick way to elevate the overall look,’ Lena at Barker and Stonehouse says.
Part of the budget-friendly Anyday range by John Lewis, this throw with its vibrant shade of blue and organic, abstract shapes is perfect for dopamine decorating.
If you're after something more timeless and understated, Dunelm's Norris throw is perfect as it goes with pretty much anything - which is why it's one of the brand's bestselling throws. And it comes in four different colourways, too.
During colder days and evenings, I recommend styling and updating your sofa with something more substantial and cosier like a chunky knit throw. This La Redoute design is the perfect example - and its olive green colour is right on trend.
5. Plump the cushions
Plumping your cushions should be part of your regular sofa maintenance as it’s key to keeping it looking its best long term. But, of course, your sofa will look its absolute best right after cushions plumping and fluffing so if you have guests coming over, that would be the ideal time to do it.
‘Enhance the sofa’s appearance by plumping the cushions. Shake and plump each cushion to spread the filling evenly and create a freshly-bought sofa look. If the cushions are reversible, flip them around to prevent a saggy appearance. Pat the sides of the cushions to allow airflow into the filling, helping them regain their shape for a good-as-new look. This quick and easy trick can refresh your sofa in just minutes and is perfect for last-minute touch-ups,’ Joana at Lovesofas explains.
6. Change the sofa’s position
Moving and repositioning your sofa within your living room layout might not be the best thing to do just before your guests arrive if you’re not 100% sure about the new placement. But on the other hand, if you know the new arrangement will work better for conversation flow etc. it just might be the right thing to do.
‘The quickest way to refresh your sofa is to switch up the arrangement to create a fresh look. Even just slightly turning the cushions or adjusting the seating can make the space feel new and dynamic. If possible, move the sofa closer to a focal point like a fireplace or artwork to draw attention,’ Shelley at Furniture Village says.
You might even be able to do several of these sofa-refreshing tricks within the timeframe of 10 minutes. Which one are you going to try first?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How to grow lilies — the best way to plant the bulbs and fill your pots and borders with these fragrant favourites
Learn how in 5 easy steps
By Sophie King
-
Experts warn you could face a £400 fine for using your neighbour's bin — and what to do if you are the victim of bin stuffing
Not only is it bad etiquette, but bin stiffing could land you a fine for fly-tipping
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Hygge living room ideas — 6 ways to warm up your home with this Danish concept and cosy aesthetic
Hunker down until summer finally arrives with these warming ideas
By Rebecca Knight
-
Victoria Beckham's dressing room sofa nails the 'new green' trend for 2025 — it's set to be the hottest shade of the season
Green sofas are going nowhere in 2025, but they're getting a new on-trend spin
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to use curtains to make a small living room look bigger – interior experts share 4 tricks they use to create the illusion of space
It's not how much space you have, but what you do with it that counts
By Sara Hesikova
-
Swivel chairs are the emerging trend taking over 2025 – I sat on 40 different versions to find the best for timeless style and comfort
Thinking of putting a swivel chair in your living room? From the 40 I've tried, these 6 are the ones I'd recommend
By Sara Hesikova
-
Experts reveal the number of light sources you should have in a living room to nail the layered lighting trend – the number surprised even me
This is the magic number of light sources you should have in a living room to transform a space with layered lighting, according to interior experts
By Sara Hesikova
-
Sofas are getting a micro update that will make a big impact in 2025 – what you need to know about the sofa piping trend
The latest statement-making living room trend that proves individualistic interiors are in
By Sara Hesikova
-
I just bought a loose cover sofa – 3 reasons furniture experts agree that removable covers are the best choice for busy homes
This is why I'm never going back to fixed sofa covers – and why I would recommend everyone to do the same
By Sara Hesikova
-
A patterned sofa can instantly elevate your space, but interiors experts warn this new trend will age quickly unless you follow one simple rule
Give your patterned sofa a timeless, not trendy, appeal
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I’ve been seeing sofa skirts all over my Instagram feed – experts reveal whether this is a sofa trend worth investing in
To sofa skirt or not to sofa skirt? Experts reveal the pros and cons of the latest sofa trend
By Sara Hesikova