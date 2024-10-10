Should you put a hearth rug in front of your fireplace? Experts reveal whether these floor coverings are worth it

A neutral-coloured living room with a wood burning stove and a jute rug in front of it
(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)
Having a working fireplace in your home is a real luxury these days. But it’s one luxury that comes with slight disadvantages, too. The biggest of these is having to protect your flooring from pesky embers that could potentially damage it or worse yet, start a fire. One possible solution to this is using a hearth rug, but are hearth rugs for fireplaces actually worth it?

If your fireplace or wood burning stove serves purely decorative purposes and doesn’t work, then a hearth rug is definitely not needed. However, a hearth rug is a good working fireplace idea according to Mike Monaghan, owner of Woodstove Fireplace Glass. ‘Hearth rugs are highly effective,' he explains.

'They are specifically designed to be fire-resistant and can handle the high heat generated by stray embers, ash, or sparks. A quality hearth rug will not ignite if a hot ember lands on it, offering you peace of mind by protecting your flooring and reducing fire hazards. They provide both safety and durability, making them a practical solution for any fireplace setup.’

Traditionally, a lot of fireplaces come with the immediate area covered in tiles for this exact purpose. But if your fireplace doesn’t already have a tiled section around it or a stone panel directly in front, then investing in a hearth rug is a cost-effective living room flooring idea.

A dark grey-painted living room with a wood burning stove and a patterned black and white rug in front of it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Do hearth rugs work?

This type of fireplace hearth idea is certainly effective in protecting your flooring – but also in bringing in more texture into your living space. And adding more texture is the one of the easiest ways to ensure a cosy living room.

‘I recommend always placing a hearth rug in front of your fireplace,' advises Mike. 'It’s essential for safety, as it catches embers or sparks that might otherwise damage your flooring or pose a fire risk. Beyond that, a hearth rug adds a layer of comfort and warmth, both visually and physically, to the hearth area. It’s a simple but effective way to combine safety and style in your living space.'

A living room painted in black with a marble fireplace and a shaggy rug in front of it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Massey)

How big should a hearth rug be?

Getting the size of your hearth rug is key because if it’s too small, it could fail to catch some of the embers falling from your fireplace. And if it’s too big, it could look odd and overwhelm the space, although at least then you don’t risk a fire hazard.

'The appropriate size depends on the room’s dimensions and the size of the fireplace,' says Liam Cleverdon, flooring expert at Flooring King. 'The rug should be big enough to catch stray sparks or debris. A hearth rug size is typically around 48 inches by 24 inches, however, the ideal size differs.'

A living room with a wood burning stove and a vintage rug in front of it

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

What should a hearth rug be made of?

Your safest bet is to buy a rug design that’s classed specifically as a ‘hearth rug’ as given that certain materials have an innate ability to repel fire, what makes hearth rugs special is their fire resistance. If your rug of choice isn't specifically labelled as a hearth rug, make sure it is made of one of those fire-resistant fabrics.

‘Hearth rugs should ideally be made from fire-resistant materials such as wool or fibreglass,' advises Mike. 'Wool is a fantastic choice because it’s naturally flame-retardant, and if a spark lands on it, it’s likely to self-extinguish. Fibreglass, on the other hand, offers superior heat resistance and durability, making it another great option. Both materials ensure that your rug can handle the demands of being so close to the fire while still looking great.'

'There are various materials a hearth rug can be made of, including jute, wool, and fibreglass,' agrees Liam. 'While they’re all fire-retardant materials, jute is ideal as a sustainable option, while wool hearth rugs are favoured for their ability to complement a room’s interior with their aesthetic appeal. However, I recommend opting for fibreglass if safety is your main priority.'

A living room with a wood burning stove in place of a fireplace with a patterned rug in front of it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Our top hearth rug picks

Arnav Rugs Leather Hearth Rug
Arnav Rugs Leather Hearth Rug

Much like wool, leather too is naturally fire resistant. That's why it makes the perfect material for a hearth rug. And we love this woven design that makes the material unrecognisable.

DUSK Kendal Hand Woven Wool Rug - Light Grey
DUSK Kendal Hand Woven Wool Rug

As Mike's already pointed out, wool is naturally flame-retardant which is why it makes perfect sense to put a wool rug in front of the fireplace. And we really love the neutral and natural speckled look of this 100% wool DUSK design.

Tirifer Fire Resistant Fireplace Hearth Rug
Tirifer Fire Resistant Fireplace Hearth Rug

This Amazon hearth rug is a more traditional, everyday design which is also reflected in the low price point. While it might not be as pretty and decorative as the other two, it does the job and it is more affordable.

Whether you give hearth rugs a chance or not, most importantly protect your flooring from any damage and fire hazards – hearth panels, tiles or hearth rugs will all do the trick.

