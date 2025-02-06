What sofa colours are best for small living rooms? The 7 fail-safe colour tips from interior experts to avoid making your lounge look smaller

The sofa is arguably the most important piece of furniture to get right in any living room. This is especially true in small living rooms where you’re already working with a tiny space and you need to maximise its potential while also making it appear larger than it is. The right sofa colour is crucial to this, but what colours are best for a small living room?

As you may have guessed, the best sofas for a small living room tend to be light-coloured. But if you like colour or pattern, our interior experts have some other sofa ideas for small living rooms to share along with some top styling tips that will make these small living room ideas work well in your living space.

‘The sofa is often the largest piece of furniture in the room, so its colour significantly impacts the overall look and feel of the space,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘A well-chosen shade can help create a sense of openness, cohesion, and balance, while a poorly chosen colour might make the room feel cramped or visually unbalanced.’

And before we dive into the specific shades and colour groups to opt for when picking out a sofa for your tiny lounge, Paulina Wojas, interior designer at Lovesofas, shares one more crucial piece of advice, ‘Take your time. Many people become frustrated at the process and make a snap decision, but ultimately it’s more important to make the correct one,' she says.

'When picking a sofa colour, it’s important to consider how the other elements of the room will impact the overall look. To match a potential colour with existing decor, people can often take a swatch of the material home, allowing them to match it up in their living rooms before making a decision.’

1. Play it safe with light colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

As already mentioned, light shades like white and cream work perfectly in small living rooms and make for the ideal safe choice if you are looking for a timeless sofa design.

‘To maximise space and leave rooms feeling more open and airy, I recommend opting for a light colour when choosing a sofa. In particular, creams, whites and beiges are all effective shades of creating the impression of a bigger living space,’ Paulina at Lovesofas says.

Victoria at ScS adds, ‘These shades create an open, airy feel, making the space appear larger and more inviting. Additionally, light-reflecting colours help maximise natural light, enhancing the overall sense of space.’

DUSK Brooklyn 3 Seater Sofa in Ivory £939 at DUSK One of the best modular sofas on the market - and also one of the most affordable ones - the Brooklyn comes in a lovely ivory chenille (among other colours) and both the colour and the material make it look very high-end and timeless.

2. Future-proof your lounge with neutral shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Similarly to creams and whites, neutral shades also work well on sofas in small living rooms – and it doesn’t hurt that neutrals go well with pretty much anything. Neutral tap into the earthy sofa colour trend, so will instantly give a small living room a fresh and modern look.

‘I often recommend neutrals for sofas, as they create a calming atmosphere in the home,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Interiors. ‘Whether you opt for cool tones like stone and clay, or the understated elegance of taupe and beige, neutral sofas offer simplicity and flexibility, allowing you to introduce colour through accessories.

'Don’t be afraid to layer tones, textures, and patterns with cushions and throws to add depth to your design,' she adds. 'Washed terracotta, fresh greens, and laundered linens can be combined to create a tranquil, cosy environment, drawing inspiration from nature to enhance the sense of relaxation in your space.’

Barker and Stonehouse Blume Curved 3 Seater Sofa in Light Brown £849 at Barker and Stonehouse While this beautifully curved sofa also comes in a rich chocolatey brown shade that's very on trend, it's this soft beige velvet that will look lovely in a small lounge. And the curved shape also works perfectly in a tiny living space.

3. Embrace the softness of pastel tones

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

The great thing about pastel shades is that they bring colour into interiors without overwhelming a space. And that’s exactly why they also make for the ideal sofa colour for small living rooms.

‘Lighter tones, such as pastels, are ideal for small living rooms,’ Victoria at ScS says.

She adds, ‘Consider the room’s natural light – warmer shades work well in north-facing rooms, while cooler tones complement sunlit spaces.’

And with some of the most popular living room colour schemes revolving around baby blues, soft pinks and butter yellows, a sofa in one of these shades couldn’t be more on trend.

DFS Rest 3 Seater Sofa in Sky Cord £1249 at DFS Having recently sat on this super comfortable and deep-seated sofa, its lovely sky blue shade and cool corduroy material are firmly (and freshly) imprinted in my mind.

4. Go for a bold tone but style it right

(Image credit: Future)

‘Bold and bright shades, such as neon hues, can dominate the space and make it feel chaotic rather than cohesive,’ Victoria at ScS warns, before adding, ‘However, a deep colour could work if paired with lighter surroundings and strategic lighting.’

And with deep red shades being one of the biggest colour trends this year, this is the perfect opportunity to exercise the concept of the unexpected red theory – but just as long you make the sofa the star of the show, keeping the rest of the decor pared back as not to overwhelm the sitting room.

Swyft Model 10 Medium 3 Seater Sofa in Manolo Harissa £1699 at John Lewis Swyft's sofas never disappoint when it comes to style and a wide range of bold and beautiful upholstery shades to choose from. And the sleek, mid century modern-style Model 10 in the rich Harissa shade will make a beautiful colour statement in any lounge.

5. Choose a deep yet muted hue

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

Another option you can go for if you love colour but have a small living room is opting for a muted shade of the colour you like – for example, instead of going for a dark burgundy, you can go for a shade of dark red that’s slightly more washed out and earthy, reminiscent of clay.

‘If you love dark colours, opt for a sofa in a deep yet muted tone (e.g. charcoal rather than black) and pair it with lighter accessories,’ Victoria at ScS provides another example.

Sofa.com Anders 3 Seat Sofa in Terracotta Florence Textured Weave £1950 at Sofa.com Not only does the Anders sofa sport a trendy sofa skirt, it's also available in this terracotta shade that looks almost sun-bleached which softens it and makes it more fitting for a small lounge environment.

6. Match the sofa to the walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Colour drenching is one of the best tools to make a small living room appear larger as it allows the eye to travel seamlessly across the room without any harsh stops, making the space seem more expansive. So in the spirit of colour drenching, you can opt for a sofa that matches the colour of your walls and blends in with the environment.

‘Choose monochromatic or tone-on-tone styling – matching your sofa with your wall colour creates a seamless, less visually bulky look,’ Victoria at ScS says.

7. Double tone with stripes

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Merewether)

If you’re up for a pattern and/or incorporating more than one colour with your sofa choice, then going for striped upholstery is one of the best options for small living rooms – not to mention, stripes are a current sofa trend that also, however, never really goes out of style.

‘You want to do large, big prints, something that draws your eyes, that makes it feel more expansive,’ says Colleen Bennett, founder of CBB Design Firm. ‘A great way to do this would be stripes, putting it on the horizontal, making it look wider. You want to create that feeling.’

John Lewis x Sophie Conran Cocobella Medium Sofa £2999 at John Lewis The Cocobella sofa from John Lewis' collaboration with designer Sophie Conran is not the cheapest. But it is certainly one of the most stylish I've come across in recent times - and not mention super comfortable! And it comes in several different stripe colour pairings so that you can match it to your colour scheme.

Colleen concludes with some general guidelines to picking a sofa colour for your small lounge, ‘If you go for a darker colour and smaller print, your room is going to feel smaller. Whereas if you go for a bigger print or a more neutral, lighter-toned sofa, that makes a small space feel bigger.’