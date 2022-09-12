This bold patterned sofa trend is transforming our homes and takes minimal effort

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Over the past few years the trend for sofa fabrics has been quite simple - keep it plain and jazz it up with some decorative cushions. But the tides are a-changing.

The brand new DFS X Cath Kidston collab (opens in new tab) celebrates bringing back the love of boldy patterned sofas. The partnership between two stalwart British brands encourages us to be a little bolder and braver with our fabric choices. And, it means that the rest of your decorating will be a cinch.

(Image credit: DFS)

The DFS x Cath Kidston sofa trend

The revival of patterned sofas isn't as scary as you might think. In fact, these pieces will make decorating the rest of your living room easier, as you already have a statement piece to focus around. Plus, if you're a renter, it's a guaranteed way to bring colour and pattern into your space without risking the wrath of your landlord.

As well as fully covered sofas, the DFS X Cath Kidston range offers a way for you to dip your toe in the pattern pool. These options have plain fabric over the majority of the pieces, with only the sides covered in a statement design.

(Image credit: DFS)

It's not just sofas that are getting the floral fabric treatment, either. The range includes accent pieces like armchairs and footstools as well as upholstered beds. Stick to one pattern for a cohesive theme or get eclectic by mixing and matching.

'We’re seeing customers become more confident in expressing their personality in their interiors and pattern is a great way to reflect your individuality and make a look your own,' says Kellie Wyles, Head of Upholstery, DFS.

'This range offers pattern lovers and Cath Kidston fans the chance to bring these much-loved patterns to any corner of their home – whether that’s through a single statement piece; mixing and layering patterns across a number of pieces; or adding a flash of print to a more pared back look with an accent piece or cushions.'

(Image credit: DFS)

So, are we ready to return to the days of patterned furniture? Well, not only do they look great and inject some personality into a room, but it's also delightfully comforting.

‘We’re continuing to draw inspiration from the past to bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia to our homes,' says Kellie. 'This new range of upholstered beds, sofas and accent pieces, in iconic Cath Kidston pattern fabrics, puts a fresh spin on traditional design influences.'

As if that wasn't enough, you can recline easily knowing that the collection features 100% recycled cloth fabrics. Looking good and doing good, too.