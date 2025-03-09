These are the 3 living room colours that are going out of style in 2025 — and the new shades replacing them

Every year the colour aficionados of the interior world announce the new shades that are set to be big in our homes, but in doing so, it also means we wave goodbye to others.

If you're looking to update your living room colour scheme then you're going to want to know what shades are hot, and what are not, before you pick up a paintbrush. While of course colour choice is a personal preference, knowing which shades you'll expect to see not just across paint and wallpaper, but furniture, flooring, fabrics and accessories, will help guide you to creating the lust-worthy living room of your dreams.

And with 2025 set to be a big year for colour trends, we've spoken to the experts to get their take on what colours we should be refreshing our homes with and those that it might be time to say goodbye to.

So with that, here are 3 living room colours out for 2025, and the new shades that will be replacing them.

1. Grey

Not so long ago, grey was the colour to decorate with, and grey living room ideas were hard to avoid. Great for pairing with just about any other colour, it offers a slightly warmer backdrop than white, and is a safe and stylish option. But it seems grey may have finally had it's time and has found itself to be one of the 3 living room colours out for 2025.

'Cool colours like grey have been waning in favour for a while now but with it will be other cool shades like denim blue and navy that will also drift out of fashion,' explains Interior Designer Sophie Robinson.

Emma Bestley, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Yes Colours agrees. 'Gone are the days of neutral living room schemes! Homeowners are embracing spaces with more colour and personality, filling their homes with shades that truly make them feel good.'

'We’re seeing a move away from beige and grey, making room for pared-back, muted versions of vibrant colours instead.'

What's replacing it: Reds

So with grey on the out, what shade is making its way in to replace it? Well it seems anything-but-boring red is the surprise colour to take its spot, and it's fast becoming one of the top living room trends for the year.

'We are craving cosy this year and I'm seeing that coming through in deep red-based shades like terracotta and burgundy,' says Sophie.

'But if these are too close to brown for you, you can embrace poppy reds and pinks for a more uplifting take. We need our interior spaces to feel like a comforting warm hug and red and pink shades deliver this in spades!’

Emma adds, 'For 2025, understated vibrant colours are in. Take dusky reds, for example, they bring a cosy and intimate feel to a living space without overpowering it.'

'And homeowners are loving the rise of colour drenching, where every wall, ceiling, and even the woodwork is painted in the same or similar shade. It’s a bold move that adds both impact and visual interest, transforming any room into something unique.'

Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village continues, 'Pinterest Predicts has named ‘Cherry Red’ a key trend for 2025. Whilst this colour is vibrant, it also has a comforting dose of nostalgia, evoking happy memories of 70s desserts. It’s this combination of freshness and nostalgia that has boosted the popularity of a colour people have often shied away from using in the home. Many have found that a touch of red injects a hit of dopamine – a welcome addition to any home year-round.'

2. Beige

Another neutral that has become one of the 3 living room colours out for 2025 is beige.

Beige living room ideas have already been around the block a few times, a shade originally reminiscent of the nineties that had a resurgence again in the early 2020's as the chic shade du jour. If you're a fan of the paired-back, minimalist look, it's a colour that adds warmth to a simple space. And although we have no doubt it will be back in our lives again one day for now it may be time to retire once more.

Becca Stern, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Mustard Made comments, 'Many homeowners have stopped playing it safe with beige and grey tones in the living room, instead opting to use more colourful, experimental shades.'

And it's not just on the walls that this colour is ducking out, as Kirsty Barton, Brand Storytelling Manager at Alternative Flooring explains. 'While neutral carpets remain a timeless favourite, we’re seeing a growing trend towards bold colours and eye-catching patterns in living room décor. More than ever, homeowners are embracing the idea of making their floors a true expression of their personality, moving beyond classic creams and beiges in favour of striking stripes, beautiful florals and rich statement hues.'

What's replacing it: Butter Yellow

'Butter yellow is the ultimate new neutral,' comments Becca. 'Bolder than beige with versatility at its core, Butter blends as seamlessly with cosy pastels as it does with unexpected pops of red and cobalt blue, making it an ideal base or accent colour for the living room. Creamy, dreamy and decadent, this mellow yellow gives a modern update to a retro shade and is set become a huge paint trend.'

'Create a statement by adding a beautiful sideboard or locker in this bold hue. Or, if looking to add colour in a more subtle way, experiment with butter yellow accessories such as cushions, baskets or floating shelves. With a timeless air and an undeniable nod to luxury, Butter is here to stay, and she’s no side-dish, she’s a main meal!', explains Becca.

But if going gung-ho with yellow wall-to-wall is a step too far for your style, think about adding in accents in unexpected ways.

Joanna Humphreys, Fire and Stove Specialist at Direct Stoves explains, 'Homeowners are becoming more experimental with their living room design, opting for more daring shades over the greige tones that dominated in the past. A coloured stove is a great way to add interest and depth to your scheme without overpowering the whole space, allowing those who are a little less colour confident to use bold colours as an accent rather than the main feature. From timeless cream to blues, reds and yellows, by injecting a pop of colour through your stove you can transform the look and feel of your space.'

3. White

The final of our 3 living room colours out for 2025, is another neutral and its classic white. Again white living room ideas have been big business for some time, and while we can't expect all whites to be cast aside as it's versatility really is unrivalled, it's the stark whites that we can expect to be overshadowed this year.

Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product & Displays at Barker and Stonehouse explains, 'As we move into 2025, we're seeing a shift away from the cool, minimalist tones that have dominated the last decade. Colours like stark whites, cool greys, and bright pastels are starting to feel outdated as these shades can sometimes feel cold or sterile.'

Natalie Mudd, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Knot & Grain adds that white is moving away from flooring choices too.

'With nostalgiacore and the period property aesthetic emerging as key trends for 2025, we are seeing a surge of homeowners looking for ways to add character into both new-builds and charming country cottages.'

'While lightly white-washed wooden planks were once the go-to choice for those wanting to achieve the popular Scandi design and its minimalist aesthetic, there's now a growing desire for warmer, more cocooning interiors - making dark wooden flooring a perfect fit instead.'

What's replacing it: Primary blue

It might seem like another fairly drastic departure but blue in it's most primary form is the shade to replace 'safe' white in your living room this year. While blue living room ideas have been around for a while, it's the intenseness of blue that we'll see expanding from navy to cobalt.

'Stark whites are being replaced with primary colours', explains Lena. 'Pinterest Predicts has named ‘Primary Play’ a key trend for 2025. This comes as no surprise as the demand for characterful interiors continues to rise as consumers make more adventurous decorating decisions.'

'The Primary Play trend encourages self-expression and is all about bringing the fun back into the home. The bold energy of red, sunny optimism of yellow and soothing nature of blue work together to create an eye-catching, uplifting and contemporary interior scheme.'

'Use blue, a perennial favourite, as your base shade and combine mood-enhancing yellow tones with dramatic red hues for a hit of dopamine. Experiment with joyful patterns too - think abstract geometrics and hand-painted murals styled alongside funky candlesticks and accessories.'

'As primary colours are inherently strong, temper their boldness by combining them with warm neutrals and wooden finishes to balance the look.'

If primary blue isn't quite your thing, opt for a moodier shade that commands cosiness.

Patrick O'Donnell, Brand Ambassador, Farrow & Ball comments, 'Darker colours can imbue a magical quality in your living room, especially when they are used primarily in the evening. Maximising a cosy quality, they can cocoon you in their richness. The complex blue/green notes of Inchyra Blue in Dead Flat would look super elegant in a living room paired with an off-white woodwork such as Old White in Estate Eggshell.'

While all these shades will have a place in someones home, whatever shade you decide to go for in your living room this year, do it with gusto and you'll have created a space that feels perfect for you.