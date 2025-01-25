Sofas are getting a micro update that will make a big impact in 2025 – what you need to know about the sofa piping trend
The latest statement-making living room trend that proves individualistic interiors are in
This year, more than ever, decorating your home is focused on stamping your personal style, your personality, quirks and interest onto your interiors. And this quest for individualistic and characterful homes has given rise to several micro trends that are very much in line with this overarching theme – and statement sofa piping is the latest of such trends.
If you’re currently searching for your next best sofa - or are planning on doing so anytime soon - then a design with piped trims in a contrasting colour might be the perfect way to liven up your living room colour scheme and the living space in general.
This living room trend is having a surge in popularity that we've spotted in recent sofa collections and has also been noted by design experts. ‘Many of our customers choose contrast piping for their sofa design, opting for a contrasting colour to emphasise the sofa’s silhouette,’ says Andrew Cussins, CEO and design director at Sofas & Stuff.
‘Customers often come to us because they want a sofa that feels like a reflection of their personal style. The trend of statement or contrast piping is on the rise as people look to bring pieces into their home that they love and that are unique to them.’
What is sofa piping?
In case the term ‘sofa piping’ is not one you've come across before, Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village, explains it perfectly.
'Piping is a decorative trim, sewn around the edges of a sofa’s cushions, arms and backrest. It can either match or contrast with the main upholstery, offering a defined and polished finish to the piece. The purpose of piping is to add a refined, tailored look to the furniture. Visually, it emphasises the shape and lines of the sofa, drawing attention to its structure, and enhancing its overall design. Functionally, it provides durability by reinforcing seams and helping to prevent wear along the edges.’
The latest sofa trend of statement piping is rooted in retro styles, giving both 70s and cottagecore living room vibes. But you can certainly incorporate it into a contemporary look, depending on the sofa style you opt for.
‘We have noticed a desire for more playful, contrasting designs as people seek to express their personality and find their style “thing”,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘The interest in contrast piping in particular has been influenced by style movements such as cottagecore which is all about the little details and the charm of cosy and cutesy country aesthetics.’
Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology, adds, ‘Piping can feel smart and design-led on the right sofa with hints of a retro aesthetic. If standing out, however small, is your approach to interiors then piping may well be just one more way to fall in love with a sofa you’ll want to keep for years to come.’
Our top picks
If you want to keep to a monochrome scheme but make a statement with contrasting piping anyway, this black on white design from Furniture Village ticks all the necessary boxes.
The trending sofa colours for 2025 include a lot of earthy shades such as this rusty, burnt orange shade seen on the Cohen three-seater by Furniture 123. And the contrasting cream piping only makes the colour pop even more.
How to use this trend
If you are considering giving statement sofa piping a go in your living room, there are some things to keep in mind – most importantly, consider the overall colour palette of your living room and make sure the two colours your sofa will be bringing in go with the rest of the decor.
‘A sofa with statement piping is often the centerpiece of any decorating scheme, however, it’s important to ensure it still complements the room as a whole. Think about layering a few key accessories, such as scatter cushions or throws , elsewhere in the room, in the same shade, to help tie the look together,’ Gisela at Sofology says.
Andrew at Sofas & Stuff also recommends paying attention to the chosen materials, ‘Creating a contrast draws attention to subtle changes in texture, and opting for contrast piping can be a lovely way to add subtle detail into your space. This can be achieved by choosing a slightly different tone of a certain hue, or a contrasting fabric such as velvet piping on a linen sofa, for example.’
But if you like the look of this micro trend but don’t want to commit to a whole sofa with statement piping - or can’t since you’re not currently in the need of a new sofa - then incorporating some cushions with contrasting piping is a more a subtle take on the look that anyone can incorporate into their sitting room.
The advantage of embracing contrasting piping on a cushion over the whole sofa is that you can have even more fun with it by opting for a something like this scalloped shape from John Lewis.
Available in a range of various colour combinations, from bold and bright to muted and timeless, this Next cushion is a classic square, velvet design outlined with a contrasting piped trim.
We’re all for having more fun with decorating so we fully back this playful but at the same time super stylish trend. How about you?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
