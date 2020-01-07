Red living room ideas – curl up with this comforting and vibrant colour

Whether used as an accent or a bold backdrop, red is a wonderful statement colour for your living room. The warm hue can breathe life into any space, adding vibrancy and a sense of daring. So if you’re looking for inspiring red living room ideas, you’re in the right place.

You don’t have to go all-out to incorporate the shade into your interiors; you can introduce red by way of soft furnishings – think rugs, cushions and throws. Or through your furniture, with an accent chair being a lovely way to pep up any scheme.

Find the perfect colour scheme for your space with our living room ideas

Tone-wise, traffic-stopping crimson red is always head-turning. But if you’re looking for something a little softer, why not choose earthier hues like terracotta and rust, or go deeper and richer with burgundy and maroon? We’ve rounded up some top red living room ideas below so you can feel inspired and learn how to integrate the colour into your own home. Get reddy… go!

Our top red living room ideas

1. Try terracotta tones

Organic, earthy shades are totally de rigueur, and make an inviting and relaxing living room hue. Be bold and apply a terracotta shade all over your wall, and then warm things up even more with country-style checks and throws. Add a pop of metallic here and there for a modern finish.

2. Introduce a bold accent chair

Don’t want to go the whole hog and cover all your walls in red? No problem. Just try adding a chic accent chair, like this beauty from Sofas & Stuff. It’s a great nod to the hue and without being all-consuming. Try painting your walls inky-blue or charcoal to really make it pop.

Buy now: Alwinton chair, from £1,022, Sofas & Stuff

3. Paint a bold red feature wall

Liven up your lounge with red living room ideas like a fun feature wall – it’s a great way to enjoy a large splash of your favourite colour without having it all over the room. Pair with monochrome and neutral prints and colours, and don’t be afraid to introduce other shades of red into the room, too – it doesn’t have to be matchy-matchy.

4. Add subtle warmth with two-tone tongue and groove

Tongue and groove cladding is always a lovely way to add interest to any living room, evoking a modern rustic country feel. Why not make things even more exciting and add a deep berry red into the colour mix? Traditionally, tongue and groove is white, but you can tear up the rule book and introduce a colour with a fab two-tone painted finish.

5. Style a traditional Highland country retreat

Give guests a warm welcome by creating a luxe log cabin look with a red sofa at its heart. Complete the look using cosy cottons, natural furnishings and a red plaid carpet or – for extra practicality – a washable rug.

Deep red is the ultimate shade for an authentic baronial look – and can be mixed with mossy green accents, as well as earthy neutrals. Drape chunky knitted throws over the sofa for costing up when the temperature drops.

6. Warm up with heritage red accents

No other shade evokes the celebratory mood of Christmas quite like rich cranberry red. Use woollen and felt textiles in this bold colour to bring a cool palette of taupe and grey. Add plenty of natural elements, such as wooden furniture, wicker baskets and evergreen foliage for a refined, traditional scheme with a cosy, enveloping feel.

7. Try red with cool kitsch prints

Create a playful look with retro-inspired floral designs in clashing primary colours including orange, sunflower yellow, leaf green and petrol blue. A red carpet and sofa provide a strong base for this eye-popping look.

8. Get creative with paint

If you don’t want one block colour, why not release your inner artist and mix your colours? Annie Sloan, colour and paint expert, says: ‘Orange and red are a good pairing, they sit next to one another on the colour wheel and create that feeling of layered warmth.’

Annie has used her Barcelona Orange with Emperor’s Silk red here to beautiful effect. Annie added: ‘Red also looks gorgeous on furniture or in soft furnishings and lampshades.’

9. Choose colour-blocking for an elegant finish

Colour-blocking is a brilliant way of introducing colour but tempering it with a contrasting hue. Paint and colour expert Annie Sloan says: ‘Greys look fabulous and will temper the feistiness of a bright red. Use a blue-toned grey to contrast and enhance the warmth.’

10. Let things go a little rust-y

‘Red doesn’t always mean the bright primary hue that immediately comes to mind,’ says Kate Butler, Head of Design for Habitat. ‘Clay red is a currently a very popular tone to use within interiors and should be paired with metallics such as rose gold and copper, which will complement its warming tone in an elegant, understated way.’

11. Hang beautiful statement blinds

Mix bright scarlet red with an iconic print for a showstopping look that enhances rather than controls the room. These Orla Kiely linear stem tomato red vintage Roman blinds at English Blinds are just the ticket.

12. Settle on a red-hued sofa

More inspiration: 23 grey living room ideas for gorgeous and elegant spaces

‘For those looking for red living room ideas, I recommend first updating inexpensive, smaller accessories like cushions, throws and art,’ says Loaf founder Charlie Marshall. ‘You could even update your windows with blinds and curtains. If you want to make a real statement, then a sofa in a red fabric will add real wow-factor to a sitting room. Cinnamon and rust red tones are proving very popular this season and would look great used tonally or contrasted against deep blues.’

Additional words by Ruth Doherty