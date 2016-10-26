Living room ideas
Our living room ideas are here to kick-start your next decorating project or mini update. You could be looking for a way to liven up your lounge or restyle a sitting room. And we know exactly how to create a comfortable space where the household can relax, however much you have to spend.
Amy Cutmore, Digital Editor
26th October 2016
Whether you're looking for inspiration to completely redecorate or just want to give your space a quick refresh, we've got living room decorating ideas, styling tips and the best shopping advice to help you choose the perfect sofa or find the ideal colour for your walls.
Love pattern? Then check out our pick of the best living room wallpaper ideas. From alcove shelving to stylish media units, keep clutter at bay with some clever living room storage ideas and give rugs, cushions and other decorative accessories space to shine.
Even if you’ve got a tiny square footage to work with (if so – check out our small living room ideas) or particularly love a specific style (modern living room ideas, anyone?) we’ve got a huge amount of beautiful inspiration and expert advice to guide you through the living room design process.
So what are you waiting for? Get started on these living room décor galleries before you even pick up a paint brush.