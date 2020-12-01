We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love an advent calendar, but what do we love even more? Advent calendar deals!

Advent calendar doors start opening from December 1, all the way up to the big day. But as we’re barely in the swing of things, we’re bringing you some advent calendar deals that can’t be missed.

Debenhams has slashed the prices of some of its best advent calendars and they’re guaranteed to make children (and adults!) very happy.

Whether they’re into Friends, Harry Potter, a Disney fanatic or love their make-up accessories, Debenhams has an advent calendar that puts a bit more sparkle into the run-up to Christmas Day. Not only that, all these calendars are AT LEAST 40% off, with many of them discounted by a whopping 60%.

Check out these amazing advent calendar deals on right now.

