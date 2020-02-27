We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An Aldi fan has been baffling the internet with this colour-changing Aldi bath mat.

Five years ago our brains were boggled by that dress. Half of the internet swore it was blue and black, the other half that it was white and gold. Get ready for your mind to be blown again by this Aldi bath mat.

Aldi bath mat optical illusion

Posting on the Aldi Mum’s Facebook group, the mum wrote: ‘Please help…I swear I purchased a light grey bath mat from Aldi today $9.99.’

‘Got them home put them in the main bathroom, still looking a lovely light grey. Tonight my husband comes in and says why do I have purple bath mats in my bathroom.’

‘I checked it out and the damn things are now purple! I swear I purchased a light grey bath mat set… so can anyone clarify if I’m completely crazy or if these mats change colour in natural vs artificial light?!?’

Members of the group were keen to cast their opinion on the bath mat colour controversy.

‘I thought the same thing when I purchased another set yesterday. It looked a light purple in the bathroom but grey in the shop, car, loungeroom, before putting it in the bathroom,’ agreed another group member,’ commented one group member.

‘They look grey to me,’ commented one. ‘I see purple,’ wrote another mum.

A couple of members offered up their theories for the shift in colour. One suggested it was the lighting in Aldi, writing: ‘I brought bath mats that were navy blue in Aldi. I got home and they are purple! Perhaps it’s the lighting in Aldi!’

Grey walls and home accessories like bath mats can sometimes appear purple. This is because grey has blue, green and violet undertones. Placing them in a room with warm yellow or white light will help mute the blue tinge making it appear more grey.

Does this bath mat look purple or grey to you?