We love an Aldi Specialbuy, and can’t wait to get our hands on the latest Aldi bathroom accessories. The new range that launches in stores today is bursting with designer worthy pieces, perfect for updating your home. There’s even a flamingo toilet roll holder!

You’d better be quick though, as most of the range has already sold out online. With prices starting at just £4.99, we’re not surprised. However, you will still be able to pick the collection up in store from today.

The new Botanical collection will give your bathroom a wild update – perfect if you fancy dipping your toe in the jungle bathroom trend. Let’s take a closer look at some of the highlights.

Aldi bathroom accessories

Aldi Animal toilet roll holder

How cute are these?! In our opinion, NOT buying one isn’t an option. So which will it be – flamingo, elephant or giraffe?

Priced at just £8.99, it is not hard to see why these are our favourite part of the collection. The black finish gives the playful design an elegant finish, making them the perfect finishing touch in a grown-up bathroom.

Buy in-store: Animal toilet roll holder, £8.99, Aldi

Aldi Blue Tray set

The chic terrazzo effect on this bathroom tray will give any bathroom an on-trend update. Priced at £4.99, the storage caddy is an absolute steal. Plus it will keep your bathroom neat and tidy. We call that a win-win.

Pre-order online: Bathroom tray, £4.99, Aldi

Buy in-store: Blue tumbler, £4.99, Aldi

Aldi vanity mirror

This little mirror is available in gold, black zebra print and black botanical leaf print. It is the perfect size to tuck inside a cupboard or on top of a dressing table.

Buy in-store: Mirror, £4.99, Aldi

Aldi botanical towels

If you want to turn up the heat in the bathroom, add a tropical touch with Aldi’s green pineapple print towels. Towels are a great way to add a splash of colour to any bathroom.

Made from 100 per cent cotton. The towels should feel super soft too boot.

Buy in store: Pineapple 2PK hand towel, £5.99, Aldi

Aldi striped hammam towels

Pre-order now: Three stripe Hammam Towel, £8.99, Aldi

If you prefer something more neutral, Aldi’s three-stripe Hammam towels look fit for a spa. However, the added tassels make sure these towels are anything but ordinary.

Will you be racing to Aldi to pick up the new bathroom range?