Coming to a middle aisle near you soon

We love the trend for all things tropical. We love well designed bedding at affordable prices. So imagine our delight when we saw the new tropical themed Aldi bedding!

From luscious on-trend palm leaves to vibrant butterflies there’s a print in this collection to brighten up any bedroom.

Shoppers can head online to pre-order this lush new Summer Tropics range from this Sunday, 21st July. Following on in stores from Sunday 28th July.

If you love this totally tropical bedding range, best be quick. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

New Aldi bedding – coming soon

With the tropical trend taking over our homes this summer, we predict this will be the most popular of the new bedding collection.

An assortment of painterly lush green and blue tropical leaves bring a white background to life on this design. The set is finished beautifully with coordinating stripes on the reverse and a blue bobble trim on the matching pillowcases.

All of the new bedding sets start from £9.99 for a Double, £14.99 for King and £16.99 for Superking. All fantastically affordable we think you’ll agree.

This zesty print is all a flutter with pretty butterflies. In an array of lush green tones this summery duvet set is ideal for a more classic country-style bedroom decor.

In addition to the cool printed duvet sets the range offers practical flat and fitted sheets. Available in a variety of sizes and colours these bedding essentials start from just £3.99.

For those who prefer a floral print, the Summer Tropic collection features a whole host of cushion designs. The trendy floral designs are perfect for sprucing up bedrooms and living rooms on a budget.

The coordinating and complimentary printed cushions are just £6.99 each.

With every report of Aldi’s latest Specialbuys range we are are left more and more in awe. How do they do it?

Theses latest Aldi home Specialbuys are available online now and in stores now.