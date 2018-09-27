Aldi’s Christmas hamper is set to rival Fortnum and Mason’s luxurious offering!

A very merry Christmas, at a very reasonable price – we'll raise a glass to that!

The countdown to Christmas has already begun, and Aldi has kicked off proceedings by launching its luxury hamper range. The five-hamper collection is packed with a whole host of food and drink goodies, and the most premium basket in the range is drawing comparison to Fortnum and Mason’s classic Christmas hamper.

Priced at £99.99, Aldi’s Exquisite Hamper does look strikingly similar to the £175 offering from the high-end department store.

Available to pre-order from today for delivery starting from December 4th, highlights from the hamper include the Exquisite Panettone. The traditional Italian cake, made with sultanas, apricots and Prosecco white wine, has already attracted average 5-star reviews from customers.

There’s also an easy-to-drink bottle of 2004 vintage Champagne. With notes of honey and acacia flower, it’s earned a silver gong from the prestigious International Wine Challenge 2018.

Pre-order now: Exquisite Hamper, £99.99, Aldi

Fortnum and Mason’s classic Christmas hamper also impresses, and we see where the £75 price difference comes in.

Its wicker hamper is filled with 14 products, compared to Aldi’s 11, for a start. They include a bottle of Fortnum’s Brut Reserve N.V Louis Roederer champagne – pricey stuff. There’s also a box of Marc de Champagne Truffles, and a pretty tin of Royal Blend loose leaf tea – first blended for King Edward in 1902!

Buy now: The Fortnum’s Hamper, £175, Fornum & Mason

Other highlights from Aldi’s Christmas hamper range include the Festival Delights Hamper, priced at bargain £24.99!

The alcohol-free hamper is perfect for those who are taking a break from the booze. Highlights include a moreish chocolate bomb cake with an oozing centre and a selection of puff pastry twists in flavours including tomato, black & green olive and pesto – the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas cheeseboard.

Pre-order now: The Festive Delights Hamper, £24.99, Aldi

The mid-range Specially Selected Hamper is priced at £59.99 and doesn’t disappoint.

Highlights include Prosecco & Chocolate Honeycomb pieces, Specially Selected Stollen Bites and a bottle of Exquisite Argentinian Malbec – bronze winner at the International Wine Challenge 2018.

Pre-order now: The Specially Selected Luxury Hamper, £59.99, Aldi

And once all your treats are gobbled up and tipples drunk, a wicker hamper can be used in all manner or ways. They’ll serve as rustic storage for blankets or logs, or you could keep one in reserve for next summer’s picnic outings. The possibilities are almost endless.