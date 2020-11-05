Trending:

Get the Mrs Hinch look for less with grey chunky knit blanket at Aldi

Hibernate in style with the supermarket's most Instagram-worthy blanket yet
    • As temperatures drop and lockdown begins once again, it definitely feels like time to curl up under a blanket for comfort. And what better squidgy number than this new grey chunky knit blanket at Aldi.

    The heavily woven blanket is just the thing to instantly add a layer of warmth and texture to bedrooms and living rooms this season.

    The new chunky knit throw is part of Aldi’s latest premium homeware range. The complete collection is available online from Sunday 15th November and in stores from the 19th November.

    Coming soon: Aldi’s grey chunky knit throw

    Grey chunky knit blanket

    Image credit: Aldi

    The on-trend throw is accompanied by deluxe bedding, faux fur rugs and cushions to help keep homes warm and stylish this winter.

    The Chunky Knit Throw retails for £24.99, a vast saving on similar designs on the high street. A Tesco version, even at an affordable £45, is still noticeably more expensive than the version at Aldi.

    Chunky woven textile designs are always a big hit for dressing homes. Someone who knows this only too well is Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch – who’s own home is always styled to perfection.

    Get the Mrs Hinch look for less

    The style of wide woven blanket is very familiar from Instagram, notably used on Mrs Hinch’s posts. While her blankets are a luxury Merino wool hand-knitted by a small company called Let’s Get Cosy, it does mean they comes with a much bigger price tag – with the blankets ranging between £115- £385.

    Not all can afford such costs, and for that the Aldi chunky throw is ideal to get the look for less.

    Happy Sunday Hinchers ❤️ Just finished today’s Hinch checklist on my story and snowed (1001) my new rug for the first time 😆 this rug is the Plush silver rug from @therugseller , your feet literally sink into it.. I’m in love😍Now I’m ridiculously excited to eat a huge roast dinner 🤣 anyone else get too excited about Yorkshire puds! I do! Anyway sending a big Hinch hug to you all! I hope you all have a lovely Sunday.. all the absolute best mate 😘 xxx Sofa @dfs Mirror @furniturevillage Floor Lamp @shopmatalan Side Lamp @bm_stores Footstall @ellies_finishing_touches Chunky knit @letsgetcosy1 Rug @therugseller Large print @desenio Chandeliers @shopmatalan Curtains @kylieathome Belly basket @our_littlegreyhome #imahincher #mrshinchhome #mrshinch #hincharmy #narnia #hinching #hincher #interiordecor #homeideas

    Sophie has two of the premium throws to dress her well-styled living room. One in a darker charcoal grey and another in a light marl – used to dress a matching grey armchair. A great way to add texture without having to add colour.

    Good Afternoon my Hinchers!! How are we all? I’m absolutely loving this sun beaming through my lounge , It got me all excited .. so I went outside smiling but almost lost my eyelashes 💨 the wind mate 😂 what’s happening! So you’ve probs seen on my story I’ve been massaging my TV unit today (literally) I decided to try out one of my random Hinch haul pick ups, it’s the lord Sheraton wood balsam and it smells unreal 😍 leaves a glossy finish and lifts off all scuff marks! Love it! Shame the jar isn’t bigger if I’m honest! So my Hinchwork is all done , my homemade veg soup is on the go, my nausea is settling slightly 🤞🏻💙 so I’m feeling very blessed. I’m sending you all a big Hinch hug , the support and love you give me day in and day out is unbelievable and I can’t thank you all enough. Keep hinching Hinchers 💪🏼 All the best .. always ❤️ Soph xxx #mrshinch #imahincher #hincher #mrshinchhome #allthebest

    Set the reminder to shop the new premium homeware range online from 15th November.

