As temperatures drop and lockdown begins once again, it definitely feels like time to curl up under a blanket for comfort. And what better squidgy number than this new grey chunky knit blanket at Aldi.

The heavily woven blanket is just the thing to instantly add a layer of warmth and texture to bedrooms and living rooms this season.

The new chunky knit throw is part of Aldi’s latest premium homeware range. The complete collection is available online from Sunday 15th November and in stores from the 19th November.

Coming soon: Aldi’s grey chunky knit throw

The on-trend throw is accompanied by deluxe bedding, faux fur rugs and cushions to help keep homes warm and stylish this winter.

The Chunky Knit Throw retails for £24.99, a vast saving on similar designs on the high street. A Tesco version, even at an affordable £45, is still noticeably more expensive than the version at Aldi.

Chunky woven textile designs are always a big hit for dressing homes. Someone who knows this only too well is Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch – who’s own home is always styled to perfection.

Get the Mrs Hinch look for less

The style of wide woven blanket is very familiar from Instagram, notably used on Mrs Hinch’s posts. While her blankets are a luxury Merino wool hand-knitted by a small company called Let’s Get Cosy, it does mean they comes with a much bigger price tag – with the blankets ranging between £115- £385.

Not all can afford such costs, and for that the Aldi chunky throw is ideal to get the look for less.

Sophie has two of the premium throws to dress her well-styled living room. One in a darker charcoal grey and another in a light marl – used to dress a matching grey armchair. A great way to add texture without having to add colour.

Set the reminder to shop the new premium homeware range online from 15th November.