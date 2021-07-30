Aldi is selling a compact desk that folds away and it’s the perfect WFH space-saver

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re like us, you probably have a range of office paraphernalia taking up valuable space in your home. Months ago, we gave in and bought laptop stands and office chairs as working from home became a long-term arrangement.

Now Aldi is selling the Compact Living Desk, a genius desk that folds away onto the wall. It’s a great small home office idea available to order online now. At just £59.99, it’s already got Aldi fans talking.

Aldi Compact Living Desk

Designers at Aldi thought inside the box and came up with this dedicated space to work on without having a messy desk on display. It comes with shelving and a chalkboard that can conveniently fold away, taking up no space at all.

If you’re currently working at the kitchen table or so close to your bed in your bedroom you wonder how you get anything done, this could be a brilliant solution. Although IRL working is kickstarting across the country, a more flexible approach to working will definitely continue.

So Aldi’s home office essential will come in handy for those needing home office storage ideas and really don’t want bulky desks cluttering up their homes.

The Aldi Compact Living Desk Solution is an online exclusive, so no mad dash to the shop needed. Packing away notepads and work files at the end of the day really helps us switch off from work mode when we don’t have the physical distinction between work and home.

We can’t get over the design, and love the chalkboard for jotting down reminders. If you’re interested, shop the Aldi Compact Living Desk Solution now – as with all Specialbuys, it won’t hang around for long.

Video Of The Week

Aldi lovers are calling it an ‘ingenious small space solution’, with one saying, ‘as soon as I saw this I knew I had to get one.’ Our favourite thing about it is that when it’s not in use, it takes up zero floor space.

Rooms begin to feel cluttered when a lot of the floor area is covered. Will you be picking one up?