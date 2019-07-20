We often overlook hallway spaces when it comes to accessories. But why, when it’s the first room that people see when they enter the house? A simple, yet stylish doormat could be all it takes to change the entire space. For instance any one of these new Aldi doormats is ideal to make a lasting first impression!

From zesty fruit designs to on-trend geometric patterns there’s a welcoming doormat for all. This is one coir mat collection sure to brighten up any hallway.

Priced at £4.99 each, these mats are for making a big impression at very little cost – just how we like it.

Shoppers can pre-order the new doormats online from this Sunday, 21st July. Or pick one up in stores from Sunday 28th July.

New Aldi doormats – coming this weekend

Hello there! This watermelon doormat is filling us with sheer joy. Watermelons are having a moment. This popular fruit has not seen such acclaim since the days of Baby making ‘I carried a watermelon’ THE go-to phrase.

The watermelon design has an inviting ‘hello’ scrolled across it in italic writing – a sure way to make your home a welcome one.

When Aldi gives you lemons you know you’re onto a good thing, as this fun design proves. This fruity little number will have guests feeling suitably smiley on arrival at the front door.

This fresh lemon design is just the tonic to add a bit of personality to your home.

Spell it out to create a warm welcome. A stencilled coir doormat, with on-trend geometric pattern, is a great cost-effective way to jazz up your front door. This stylish design comes in a choice of pink and blue, to suit all manner of hallway decors.

All of these fabulous doormat designs are available to pre-order from this Sunday.

If you want to get your hands on one of these beauties, you’d best be quick. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!