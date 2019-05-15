We often overlook hallway spaces when it comes to accessories. Fear of too much clutter perhaps? When in fact just a few choice pieces can help keep some order and inject some much-needed personality – to make a good first impression.

Never underestimate the difference a few key accessories can make to your home, and in turn your happiness.

The Aldi designer-look home range offers a number of fabulous buys to transform hallways, at affordable prices.

From welcoming doormats to a vintage-style iron welly stand, this new collection has something to suit every home. Homes of all tastes and all budgets.

The range has sold out online already, so be quick when it hits stores this Thursday 16th May.

New Aldi home accessories for hallways

Make a fantastic first impression. A patterned hallway runner combined with framed photos and artwork helps to instantly give this home a touch of personality. While a practical iron wall shelf and matching iron well stand provide stylish storage solutions – to help keep the space tidy.

Coming soon: Wool Rich Runner, £24.99, Aldi

Coming soon: Iron Wall Shelf, £29.99, Aldi

Well Hello, what a warm welcome. A stencilled coir doormat, in a choice of glitter or non-glitter, is a great cost-effective way to jazz up your front door.

Coming soon: Kirkton House Hello Coir Mat, £4.99, Aldi

These sleek black frames are all free-standing (except the large) as well as wall mounted, meaning you don’t have to use them all on the wall. Available in Black, Grey and White there’s a neutral yet smart colour to suit all wall decors. The simple frames re sold as a set of 7, in assorted sizes.

Buy now: Multi Pack Frames, £12.99, Aldi

Hold the door. Nothing screams personality more than an elephant or a cactus doorstop. These cheery characters are accompanied in the range by two geometric more contemporary cube designs.

Coming soon: Elephant Doorstop, £6.99, Aldi

All of these fabulous accessories arrive in store tomorrow, Thursday 16th May.