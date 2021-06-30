We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi’s fire pit is back! The faux stone garden accessory will be perfect for al fresco get-togethers this summer – and for feeling a bit like you’re on Love Island.

You can gather round the fire pit – without the dramas of recouplings – and enjoy the warmth of a real wood fire from the comfort of your own garden.

Aldi faux stone fire pit 2021

It’s an online exclusive, so there’ll be no mad dash to Aldi for this one. You can pre-order it online now, and it could even be dispatched tomorrow.

It’s worth noting that there is a limit of one per person in place on the website for this sell-out product.

The Aldi fire pit is a great outdoor living room idea for creating atmosphere, and comes in a contemporary geometric style that we are loving. Its cool grey tones will also work in a variety of colour schemes, while making the greenery of your outdoor space stand out.

The good news is that it’s easy to assemble, and light enough to move around the garden. It includes a chrome-plated grill for BBQ connoisseurs to cook up all kinds of dishes.

Whether you are relaxing in the daytime or have people over on a cooler summer evening, this fabulous fire pit is ideal for adding comforting touches to your outdoor space.

Pre-order now: Faux Stone Fire Pit, £59.99, Aldi

A fire pit creates a focal point in any outdoor space, as well as bringing instant cosy vibes. Your outdoor gatherings don’t have to end when the temperature drops with this bargain piece. Just remember to stock up on blankets and you can enjoy your garden into the small hours.

It’s no doubt the Love Island effect has made the fire pit such a key garden accessory in recent years. Will you be picking one of these up?

Act fast, as we’re sure they’ll be sold out in no time.