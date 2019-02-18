We've come to always expect the unexpected in this discount supermarket...

Aldi never fails us, there’s always a treat to unearth in the middle aisle. Being pros at shopping Specialbuys we thought there was nothing that could surprise us when it came to Aldi finds. That’s until this weekend, when we stumbled across the delicious scented pillows!

Scented candles yes, but scented bedding at Aldi –that’s a new one on us. But there you go, this week the supermarket are selling scented pillows.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Aldi finds this week: fragranced pillows

In the words of Aldi this quirky pillow can ‘help your child drift off to sleep’ – that’s one way to ensure little ones have sweet dreams! Given it looks as good as it smells,and it really does smell like strawberries, it will add a cute decorative touch to the decor too.

In stores now: Fragranced Strawberry Cushion, £5.99, Aldi

If Strawberries aren’t your thing, perhaps you’d prefer the watermelon scented pillow instead. The fruity scented cushion is decorated with stylised graphic illustrations of the popular summer fruit.

This fresh scent is perfect for creating a summer vibe, whatever the season!

In stores now: Fragranced Watermelon Cushion, £5.99, Aldi

Both the strawberry and watermelon scented pillows are machine washable & child friendly.

Video Of The Week

Who says they are just for kids? If you love the smell of fresh strawberries treat your senses to one of the fruity little numbers. Both designs have already sold out online, but are available in stores now.

Talking of sweet scents:Best-selling Marks and Spencer candle range welcomes new calming scent

Here at Ideal Home HQ we love an Aldi Specialbuy! And although we get a heads up of what’s in store, we still like to go in and see what treats we can discover for ourselves.

What’s the most random gem you’ve unearthed in the middle aisle of Aldi? Tell us below…