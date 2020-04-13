We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Aldi Garden Shop is currently well stocked – with pruning shears and potting benches. However our friends at Aldi inform us the online shelves are due to offer even more by way of garden power tools and storage this coming Sunday.

Aldi has green-fingered shoppers covered this week with the launch of an extensive new DIY & Garden Maintenance range – including a cordless hedge trimmer, cordless shears and a mini incinerator.

Available to order online from 19th April, the range is filled with essentials to hone gardening skills of all levels.

During the lockdown period Aldi has put in measures to ensure delivers are met within 3-10 working days.

Coming soon: Aldi Garden Shop cordless tools

As we enjoy a simple life during lockdown, it appears more and more of us are becoming self-confessed gardeners. Donning a pair of gardening gloves and getting out in the garden to keep busy has never been more popular.

Tend to edges, borders and hedges with ease with the up-and-coming cordless trimmer. This easy to handle electric tool makes it a breeze to keep gardens looking perfectly manicured.

Available to pre-order Sunday 19th: Cordless Hedge Trimmer, £19.99, Aldi

In addition to the cordless hedge trimmer, the new range offers cordless grass shears. Ideal for cutting the lawn edges with ease. the smart hand-hold gadget allows you to make quick cuts without dragging the lawn mover out every time.

Aldi’s new Cordless Hedge Trimmer and Cordless Grass and Hedge Shears, are both portable and perfect for those hard-to-reach areas.

Available to pre-order Sunday 19th: Cordless Grass and Hedge Shears, £19.99, Aldi

Gardeners need not worry about leftover cuttings and trimmings thanks to the new 12 litre Mini Incinerator. Just the thing for responsibly disposing of garden waste.

Available to pre-order Sunday 19th: Mini Incinerator, £9.99, Aldi

Aldi’s garden storage box

As well as all the practical tools, the new garden maintenance range offers practical storage solutions too.

Such as this stylish storage box. The practical garden accessory will help keep gardens looking ship shape.

Able to store up to 300 litres, the eco-friendly and fully recyclable box is weather resistant – ideal to withstand the unpredictable British weather.

Available to pre-order Sunday 19th: Garden Storage Box, £29.99, Aldi

Gardening throughout this whole experience is an all round bonus. Gardens looks great and gardeners are busy – indulging in an activity that is regarded to be highly therapeutic.

Keep up the good work we say.