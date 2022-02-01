Aldi is selling cute heart-shaped cast iron cookware for under £20

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has a new range of cast iron cookware perfect if you’re staying in this Valentine’s Day. At just £19.99 for a large sized dish, they’re brilliant value, too.

Whether you’re whipping up a heart-shaped Victoria sponge for Galentine’s or cooking a warming stew, they’ll look fab as part of your dining room ideas or on a kitchen counter.

Aldi heart-shaped cast iron cookware

Red Heart Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £19.99 at Aldi

Available to pre-order now, this red heart-shaped casserole dish is ideal for cooking up a delicious dinner. Plus it’ll look super cute left out on the hob or on kitchen shelving.

Order it now and it’ll be with you on February 6. View Deal

The Aldi heart-shaped cast iron cookware comes in rich either red or cream. It measures roughly 25.3 x 18.8 x 14.6cm and has a shiny gold handle.

It’s suitable for all hob types excluding induction hobs, and it’s oven-safe up to 250ºC. They’re available as a set comprised of one large and two mini, for just £34.98.

Or you can of course just buy them individually. If you’d rather get a smaller version, you can purchase two mini casserole dishes for £14.99.

You could order two mini dishes and keep one for yourself and give one as a gift. We think they would make a lovely present to celebrate a birthday, Mother’s Day or wedding when filled with some luxury baking supplies or chocolates.

Luxury brand Le Creuset has a similar cast iron heart casserole, £190.00, which has a heart-shaped handle on the lid. Le Creuset’s dishes are also available in a stylish pale pink, which would look great with other pink kitchen ideas.

Video Of The Week

Check out the rest of Aldi’s cast iron cookware to rival Le Creuset’s in black, grey and teal. Casserole dishes like these romantic editions look great on your dining table (while also keeping food warm).

Not to mention that they are also incredibly versatile, for cooking anything from minestrone, pies and casseroles to cakes. Will you be buying any Aldi heart-shaped cast iron cookware?