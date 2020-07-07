Stay organised in style with Aldi’s velvet storage ottomans – just £16

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After all the decluttering in recent months it’s now time to stay to stay on top of things. And what better solution than the new Aldi ottoman range, new in this week!

The velvet-effect upholstered storage ottomans are ideal for bedrooms and living rooms alike. Reasonably priced at only £16, you could choose to have one in each room.

In an array of on-trend colours, including Grey, Blue and Black there’s a style to suit all decors. .

The affordable storage ottomans are available to pre-order now, and arriving in stores from this Sunday 12th July.

New in this week: Aldi velvet ottoman

Have you struggled to store extra blankets and bedding after the decluttering purge of lockdown? A sizeable and attractive ottoman could be just the thing you’re in need of. To have at the foot of the bed to accommodate all the bulky extra layers that you need for colder months, but not right now.

The range of plush velvet ottomans provides a practical yet beautiful storage solution for any room. Measuring 78 by 38cm it’s the ideal for storing soft layers such as bedding, towels and clothing.

Made from 100 pre cent FSC wood with a soft padded covering, it’s as durable as it is stylish.

Pre-order now: Blue Velvet Storage Ottoman, £16, Aldi



Consider it an extra bonus, the smart ottoman designs also fold down for easy storage should you not need to use them. Simply fold and store at the back of the cupboard out of sight when not in use.

These ottomans are selling quick – with Aldi indicating 80 plus selling in the last 24 hours alone. As a result the light grey option has already sold out online unfortunately. But the other two colour options are available to but online still.

Pre-order now: Black Velvet Storage Ottoman, £16, Aldi

Aldi will have stock in stores, so don’t despair if it’s grey you’re after – simply check after Sunday, on your next food shop.

Aldi is doing all it can to ensure the shopping experience is safe and socially distanced.