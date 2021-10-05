We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This time of year is perfect for cosy evenings in with a good film – with shorter days and chillier temperatures making the great outdoors far less appealing. Good old Aldi is here to take our movie nights to a whole new level with the Ambiano Cinema Style Popcorn Maker…

We are beyond ready to pick a romcom to watch on our best TV and make our homes smell like a cinema with this sleek machine. And it’s relatively purse-friendly at just £49.99.

The Aldi popcorn maker

The Aldi popcorn maker is available to pre-order now from the Aldi Specialbuys website. Plus, as it’s over £30, you can get standard delivery for free – always a bonus.

On the website, it says that there is an estimated dispatch date of October 10. Pre-order it now ready for a test run. It’s also bound to go down well if you’ve got a Halloween party planned.

The popcorn machine has also got the benefit of helping you to create healthy snacks, as it uses hot air circulation – removing the need for any oils or fats. The transparent design means you can watch as the popcorn is made, and the air vents will make your kitchen smell of delicious popcorn.

Speaking of the design, the retro look and slimline shape means it’s something we really wouldn’t mind having on our kitchen worktops. Some popcorn makers are definitely not so aesthetically pleasing.

In terms of functionality, the Aldi popcorn maker can produce 16 cups’ worth of popcorn in one go, so there will be plenty to go around. For the movie theatre experience from the comfort of your sofa, we think this could be an excellent choice.

Video Of The Week

True film buffs should check out the best soundbars to elevate their viewing experience. Good sound systems will also ensure you can actually hear everything properly while enjoying your snacks.

As with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone. You can worry about kitchen storage ideas later.

Throw in the softest blankets, plenty of candles and some chocolate, and you have mastered the art of hygge. Will you be pre-ordering one?