We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for ways to reignite your love for the garden for when the weather gets warmer, a fire pit is a great move. Aldi is now selling a square one for £79.99, and it comes just in time for spring and the Bank Holidays around the corner.

Video Of The Week

Currently available to pre-order on the Aldi Specialbuys website, the Aldi square fire pit has a simple and sleek design that will look right at home in any garden. As well as offering heat, the best fire pits are fab if you want to create a cosy atmosphere.

Aldi square fire pit

Whether you have a small paved area or a vast lawn, the Aldi square fire pit will elevate barbecues and keep guests comfortable all evening. It’ll create an instant focal point and a social hot spot where people can gather and have conversations long after the sun goes down.