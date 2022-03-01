If you’re looking for ways to reignite your love for the garden for when the weather gets warmer, a fire pit is a great move. Aldi is now selling a square one for £79.99, and it comes just in time for spring and the Bank Holidays around the corner.
Currently available to pre-order on the Aldi Specialbuys website, the Aldi square fire pit has a simple and sleek design that will look right at home in any garden. As well as offering heat, the best fire pits are fab if you want to create a cosy atmosphere.
Aldi square fire pit
Whether you have a small paved area or a vast lawn, the Aldi square fire pit will elevate barbecues and keep guests comfortable all evening. It’ll create an instant focal point and a social hot spot where people can gather and have conversations long after the sun goes down.
Gardenline Square Fire Pit, £79.99 at Aldi
Enjoy garden gatherings late into the night with this fire pit from Aldi. It comes with a grill, poker and mesh cover. The dimensions are 68.5 x 68.5 x 53cm (approx.)
This budget-friendly outdoor living room idea is an Aldi Specialbuy, and it’s already selling fast. It has an estimated dispatch day of March 3rd, so you won’t have a long wait if you decide to order one.
The classic design will make it easy to tend to the fire, while bringing a stylish feature to tired outdoor spaces. You could use the Aldi fire pit for roasting marshmallows or simply keeping your hands warm while enjoying an evening outdoors.
If using it on a patio, it’s recommended that you place a spare piece of paving between the fire pit and your patio to avoid damage or discolouration. Placing it on the lawn is fine, but depending on how precious you are about your lawn, you may prefer to use an old piece of paving on this too to protect the grass from burns.
If you’d rather have something you can just switch on and leave, head over to our roundup of the best patio heaters. Will you be investing in a fire pit?