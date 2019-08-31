Trending:

Set off for uni in style with Aldi’s affordable student living range

New range offers a fresh look for freshers on a budget
Tamara Kelly

Fees may be at an all-time high, but the cost of living like a student needn’t be with these new Aldi ‘Student Living’ essentials.

Catering for the cash-strap student demographic the range offers student pad essentials, at super low prices. These essentials are also ideal for first-time buyers, or those wanting new homewares on a budget.

The collection of affordable home accessories has everything from kitchen pans and stylish bedding, to tech gadgets.

Savvy shoppers can head online to pre-order the new range from tomorrow, Sunday 1st September. Alternatively head into stores to shop the collection from Thursday 5th September.

Aldi’s Student Living essentials

Aldi student living essentials

Photo credit: Aldi

Enjoy a few home comforts. As part of the new range Aldi is offering smart non-iron bedding sets, with a double costing just £10.99.

Make the place feel even more like home with the addition of a decorative rug (£14.99); a faux-leather ottoman (£14.99) and a scattering of velvet cushions (£6.99 for a pair).

Aldi student living essentials

Photo credit: Aldi

Ideal for as a home-starter kit as well as students the new pans are incredibly reasonably priced. The highlight from the kitchenware basics has to be the 3-Piece Saucepan Set, just £12.99. The extensive kitchen range also offers a toaster for £14.99; kettle for £14.99 and a microwave for £44.99.

Aldi student living essentials

While studying is the most important part, the parties are also a part of the new lifestyle. Get the party started with one of these quirky splash-proof speakers. Safe from wine spillages and beer pong splashes, they’re the perfect sound system for lively student digs. Available in a a variety of funky colours and designs.

Coming soon: Splash Proof Bluetooth Speakers, £19.99 each, Aldi.

Aldi student living essentials

How ingenious are these designs. Whether you don’t have a TV or simply want to escape to your room and watch something on the tablet – this tray is the ideal solution.

Coming soon: Tablet Lap Tray, £5.99, Aldi.

This student saving collection is sure to sell-out quick, and with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Set a reminder on Sunday, to avoid missing out.

