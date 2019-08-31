Fees may be at an all-time high, but the cost of living like a student needn’t be with these new Aldi ‘Student Living’ essentials.

Catering for the cash-strap student demographic the range offers student pad essentials, at super low prices. These essentials are also ideal for first-time buyers, or those wanting new homewares on a budget.

While you’re in there Aldi cast iron cookware range set to rival Le Creuset – coming this weekend!

The collection of affordable home accessories has everything from kitchen pans and stylish bedding, to tech gadgets.

Savvy shoppers can head online to pre-order the new range from tomorrow, Sunday 1st September. Alternatively head into stores to shop the collection from Thursday 5th September.

Aldi’s Student Living essentials

Enjoy a few home comforts. As part of the new range Aldi is offering smart non-iron bedding sets, with a double costing just £10.99.

Make the place feel even more like home with the addition of a decorative rug (£14.99); a faux-leather ottoman (£14.99) and a scattering of velvet cushions (£6.99 for a pair).

Ideal for as a home-starter kit as well as students the new pans are incredibly reasonably priced. The highlight from the kitchenware basics has to be the 3-Piece Saucepan Set, just £12.99. The extensive kitchen range also offers a toaster for £14.99; kettle for £14.99 and a microwave for £44.99.

While studying is the most important part, the parties are also a part of the new lifestyle. Get the party started with one of these quirky splash-proof speakers. Safe from wine spillages and beer pong splashes, they’re the perfect sound system for lively student digs. Available in a a variety of funky colours and designs.

Coming soon: Splash Proof Bluetooth Speakers, £19.99 each, Aldi.

Video Of The Week

How ingenious are these designs. Whether you don’t have a TV or simply want to escape to your room and watch something on the tablet – this tray is the ideal solution.

Coming soon: Tablet Lap Tray, £5.99, Aldi.

This student saving collection is sure to sell-out quick, and with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Set a reminder on Sunday, to avoid missing out.