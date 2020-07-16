We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nail your next home improvement project with ease with a little help from Aldi’s latest DIY Specialbuys range. The DIY range features a wide range of great value, top-quality tools and accessories to help tackle all manner of home maintenance tasks.

This home improvement range is available to pre-order online now, but is already selling out fast. Fear not, the tools arrive in stores from this Sunday 19th July.

We all know the drill by now with Specialbuys, you have to be quick off the mark because once they’re gone, they’re gone!

For those new to home improvements, you might want to pick some basic household essentials. This complete kit contains everything you need to fix, repair and maintain the basics around your home. With tools such as a 39-piece socket set, measuring tape, imperial and metric hex keys and screwdrivers. All packaged in one handy carry bag to make jobs even easier.

Pre-order now: Workzone 99 piece Tool Kit, £29.99, Aldi

For those tackling more substantial home improvements the range offers a sander to prep surfaces.

Complete with a bench mountable base for stability, this sander is ideal for tackling more hearty DIY projects. The belt is fully adjustable to 90 degrees and the sanding table swings from 0 to 45 degrees giving you a huge amount of flexibility for sanding different sized projects.

Pre-order now: Ferrex 370W Belt & Disc Sander, £89.99, Aldi

Take the strain out of stretching up to change light bulbs or the top shelf with a handy step ladder. The 2 Step Stool, £15.99, makes simple tasks a breeze. This has already sold out online in both the grey and white versions, but comes to stores this Sunday 19th July.

A wrench size for every eventuality! This set is an invaluable addition for any home tool kit. The handy design offers a soft grip handle so you can comfortably tackle even the most tricky screws and bolts.

Pre-order now: 23 Piece Rachet Wrench Set, £4.99, Aldi

Build an impressive DIY tool kit with the addition of the 14.4V LI-ION Cordless Hammer Drill, £24.99, features a 2 speed gearbox, variable speed with reverse setting, LED working light and a keyless chuck meaning swapping out drill bits is easier than ever. this has now sold out online, so keep an eye out in stores from Sunday 19th July.

Whether you’re a professional tradesman or simply looking to carry out some simply DIY at home, this range is not to be missed.