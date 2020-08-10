Aldi unicorn pool with spray is cool summer must-have for little ones

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s hot. The kids need entertaining. We’re all trying to save money. And for all these reasons we are loving this affordable Aldi unicorn pool with fun spray function.

At the cost of £15 little unicorn fans can splash about to their heart’s content in the pool, to beat the off-the-scale heat we’re seeing right now.

This fun inflatable paddling pool is available online now while stocks last, and in stores.

Aldi’s inflatable unicorn pool

Is it wrong for a grown adult to have a unicorn paddling pool to keep their feet cool? Asking for a friend.

This mini pool is ideal to help little ones cool off during the summer. Aldi say it best, ‘Let your little ones splash around in this Kids’ Inflatable Unicorn Spray Pool. Great fun to have in the sun, and so easy to set up as the water sprayer connects to your garden hose!’. What a way to stay cool and entertained.

Paddling pools are a fabulous, inexpensive solution for those of us that don’t have a swimming pool or a beach holiday booked – which this year is almost a given. Plus you can place the pool in a shaded area to ensure sensitive young skin is protected at all times.

Buy now: Kids’ Inflatable Unicorn Spray Pool, £14.99, Aldi

Aldi’s inflatable unicorn pool is lightweight, collapsible for ease when using it in your own garden.

The adorable pool comes complete with a repair patch, should the worst happen in all the excitement of splashing about. It also features a practical drain plug, to drain the pool area which holds up to 165 litres of water. Our best advice to conserve on water is to use this to water the garden once it’s no longer needed – provided it’s clear water, no soap etc added.

The fun inflatable is proving popular, with 24 people looking at it while we were writing this piece. Don’t wait to add to basket if you wish to snap one up online.

They are available in stores, but as with all Specialbuys there’s just no telling which stores will still have stock.